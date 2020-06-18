The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 257 Shannon woman said someone stole her daughter's county-issued garbage can.
A Tupelo woman checked the mail at work and saw a letter from the unemployment office trying to verify that she used to work there. She said she is still employed and did not file for unemployment. She called the unemployment office and learned the person who filed the fraudulent claim was given $489.
A County Road 683 Saltillo woman said someone broke into her house through the kitchen door and stole a 54-inch television and a rifle.
A King Road man said a male suspect who has been stealing stuff from him showed up uninvited and refused to leave. The suspect was gone by the time the deputy arrived.
A Highway 178 Tupelo woman said she let a female acquaintance use some of her cleaning equipment to clean a house. She went to the female's house to pick up her equipment she needs for her job. The acquaintance was intoxicated and told the woman she couldn't get the equipment until the next afternoon.
A County Road 54 Okolona man said he received a call from someone who said his stolen trailer was sitting being a mobile home on County Road 1390. A deputy searched the property, with the owner's permission, and the trailer was not located.
A County Road 681 woman said someone stole a circular saw, a table saw, a generator and a tool box full of assorted tools from her garage. She thinks her ex-husband's son could be responsible.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man heard a noise outside after 3 a.m. He went outside and thought he saw someone on his property but couldn't be sure. Deputies arrived but did not locate anyone on the property.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she went to her boyfriend's West Main Street apartment to talk, but they got into an argument around 1:30 a.m. She took his phone and started walking away. She said he pushed her down and punched her in the head with his fist. He got his phone and took her phone as well. When he heard sirens, he took off running.
A woman at the Salvation Army homeless shelter said a white male wearing a red shirt and a white lab coat picked up her purse and walked away. She said the purse contained her wallet, an LG smartphone and a phone charger.
A Plantation Circle woman said her husband got a letter stating he had applied for unemployment benefits. She said he had not applied for any benefits.
A Lumpkin Street man said sometime over the last three days entered his Toyota 4Runner and stole two pistols, a Glock and a Smith & Wesson. He said the vehicle is always locked and he doesn't know how they got inside.
A Wooten Cove man said the Cooper Tire human resources department asked him if he had applied for unemployment. He told them no but then received an unemployment card in the mail.
A Lawndale Drive woman noticed damage to the left rear of her 2004 Toyota Highlander. She thinks it happened the night before when she was at the South Gloster D'Casa restaurant.
A Windsor Place woman said her employer told her someone had filed an unemployment benefits claim using her name.
A Chapman Street man said his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend have been harassing him. After he blocked the numbers on his phone, they started driving back and forth.
The West Main Kroger said a black man was sitting in front of the store asking customers for money. The responding officer had already been to the store earlier in the day and told the man he needed to leave and the store did not want him back on their property. The 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply.
A man said he was driving east on West Main Street near Madison Street when a gray Honda in the outside lane side swiped his car damaging the right front tire and rim. Both drivers pulled over. When the man called 911, the Honda driver fled the scene.
An officer spotted a man staggering down Milford Street near Ida Street around 8 p.m. The man smelled of alcohol and admitted drinking four beers. While placing the man under arrest for public intoxication, he tried to pull away and was also charged with resisting arrest.
A Monument Drive woman said she and her live-in boyfriend got into an argument. He took the keys to her 2015 Dodge Charger and left heading east on Ida Street. The only other information she could provide on the car was that it had a Monroe County tag.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.