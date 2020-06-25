The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman said someone entered her unlocked truck overnight and stole a wallet containing her child's Social Security card.
A Brownstone Cove Tupelo woman said she got a letter from the state saying they had denied her unemployment application that said she used to work at Renasant Bank. She said she never worked for the bank and she did not file an unemployment claim.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said she is having problems with her neighbor's dogs. She said the dogs have been damaging her yard and coming on the porch and causing problems.
A Shannon woman said someone at work from human resources told her someone used her Social Security number and her previous name to file a fraudulent unemployment claim in early April. No funds were given out on the claim.
A Saltillo woman said she received a debit card in the mail from the Mississippi Department of Employment Services. She tried to activate it, but was told she was not in the system. The human resources department at work told her it was fraud or a scam. She said she did not give out any personal information while trying to activate the card.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he had his property surveyed and the surveyor placed markers along the property lines. When he got home from work, the markers were moved and his neighbor was outside. The neighbor admitted coming onto the property and moving the markers.
A Grammer manager said he saw a former employee trespassing at the plant in the Tupelo-Lee Industrial Park South. He said the 50-year-old suspect was terminated two weeks ago and told to not return to the property.
A Titus Circle Mooreville man said someone took his 5x10-foot utility trailer from his yard. The black single axle trailer was parked beside the house.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man said he heard a woman screaming around 11:30 p.m. He went to check it out and saw someone dragging a female into a black Pontiac four houses down. The car headed south and east toward Highway 6. Deputies searched the area but did not find the car.
Tupelo Police Department
Police were called to a Green Tee Road apartment at 3 a.m. for a disturbance. A "heavily intoxicated" 42-year-old white male was standing outside the apartment in a verbal argument with his mother. Police told the man to stay away from his mother for the night to avoid further conflict. The man went inside and police left. Officers left but were soon called back. Officers told the man to go to sleep and stop arguing with his mother. When police were called to the address for the third time because the man was throwing things inside the apartment, the suspect was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
A Winchester Circle man said he got a text saying his sister was in jail and needed $200 to get out. He only had $150 but sent it to a CashApp account that had his sister's picture. When he later talked to her, she said she wasn't in jail and didn't know what he was talking about.
A man said he was shopping at the North Gloster Walmart on Tuesday. When he came back outside, he found damage to the right front of his 2012 Hyundai Genesis.
A North Veterans beauty shop owner said a black male in a black Kia drives past her business at least once a week and watches her. She filed a police report previously when the man stopped her and said things that made her uncomfortable. When she arrived at 8 a.m. today, she saw him drive off from behind her building. She got the tag number of the car, which is registered to a Shannon woman.
A Harrison Street woman said two aggressive dogs attacked and killed her cat around 7:30 a.m.
The owner of Fun World said an unknown couple entered the store around 2 p.m. The male concealed a $60 Kiwi bullet vibrator in his pocket and left without paying.
A Hillsdale Drive woman said someone used her personal information to open a bank account with Chase Bank. She got a debit card in the mail. The bank suggested she file a police report.
A Ryder Street man said a female has been calling his phone constantly since 12:30 a.m. She has left several voicemails saying she was going to press charges against him for threatening her. He said he cursed at her a while back but never threatened her. She is mad because he is talking to her friend.
A woman said she put her comforter and her daughter's blanket in the dryer at an East Main laundromat. She left to run errands and the two items were missing when she returned. The security footage shows a white male taking the blankets out of the dryer. He left with two white females in a white NIssan car.
