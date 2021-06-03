Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Gregory Dingler, 51, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Devaughn McCoy, 32, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Justin Pettigo, 21, of Fulton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence.
Travonte Pinson, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Steven Ratliff, 57, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, credit card fraud, aggravated domestic violence.
Amanda Thrasher, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, credit card fraud, violation of probation.
Joseph Tubb, 43, no address given, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, breaking and entering, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An MTD employee said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her and saying he would damage her car. When she walked out to her car in the parking lot, she found two tires had been slashed.
A woman hired a man to clean her County Road 1015 Tupelo property. He did not clean what was agreed, so she did not pay the agreed upon amount. When she checked on the house several days later, someone had kicked in the back French doors. Someone had spray-painted the cabinets, appliances, doors, sinks, mirror, tubs and light fixtures — everything the man had cleaned. She thinks it was revenge for her not giving him another $500.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman got a letter from Wells Fargo referencing a recent online application. She called the bank and learned someone tried to open an account online using her name and information. She wanted to report the fraud to authorities.
A woman said someone at a County Road 47 Palmetto trailer had three dogs in a small plastic dog house in the sun without food or water.
A County Road 506 Shannon store clerk said two men were fighting in the parking lot. When the clerk told them to leave, one of the males, who was holding a gun, told her to leave them alone.
A County Road 1390 woman said there was an accident in front of her house and a car hit a utility pole. She was concerned about the integrity of the pole. She tried calling Tombigbee Electric Power Association but got no response.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said her husband started an argument over her going to eat with her son on her birthday. She went to the other side of the house to get away from him, but he followed her. When she said she was leaving to get away from his verbal abuse, he followed her to the store.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Nelle Street woman said her husband used the handlebars of a scooter to smash the windshield of the rental car she was driving. The car was provided by her insurance, while he personal car was being fixed where the husband broke the windows out of it. The husband has since been arrested on a separate felony drug charge.
An East Main Street used car lot reported one of their vehicles was damaged. The back glass of a Nissan Pathfinder was shattered.
A Milford Street man ordered two Apple watches online. The tracking showed both were delivered on June 1, but there was only one package at his residence when he got there. He needed a police report to file for a refund.
Police responded to the Lee County Library where a man was masturbating inside the building in full view of customers and staff. The 35-year-old Black male told police he was hearing voices, and they told him to fondle himself in front of people. The man was arrested on an outstanding contempt of court warrant and carried to jail.
A Coley Road woman said a male acquaintance has been harassing her, even after she told him not to contact her any more. She blocked his number, but he has started calling from other numbers.
A man went to check on his Boggan Drive property and noticed a light on inside. He saw several juveniles walk from beside the house and cross the street. He walked around back and saw where the back door had been forced open. Police were called to clear the house and found no one inside. Nothing appeared to be stolen, but a window was broken.
