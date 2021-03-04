Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Zachary Bethune, 32, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias false pretense.
Lee County Sheriff’s OfficeThe following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man was awakened after his wife heard a thud at the front door at 5 a.m. He found a bearded white male, who said he was homeless, carrying a child’s sleeping bag under one arm and a dark bag under the other. When the man said he was armed, the suspect turned around and left the property.
A Drive 1249 Baldwyn man said he received a tax form in the mail saying he received $200 from Chase Bank in 2020. He said he has never opened an account with Chase Bank and the bank would not give him any information linked to the fraudulent activity.
A Hayes Drive woman said there are 12 stray cats on her property, and she wants them gone because they are spraying her porch with urine. Since there is no county stray ordinance, she was told to call the animal shelter for possible assistance.
A Starkville man said someone stole a silver Glock 9mm pistol from his car that was parked in the MTD employee parking lot south of Verona. He said the car was locked.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said she was invited to live at the house while a male friend was incarcerated for 21 days in February.. She left home around 8 a.m. to pay the power bill. When she got home around noon, she couldn’t find her comforter set or washing supplies and the male friend would not say where they were.
An Ashmont Cove Tupelo man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can from the end of his driveway.
A County Road 1411 Nettleton woman said a lab mix dog showed up at her house about four days ago. She started feeding it and now it will not leave. She was told to call the animal shelter to see it they could help her.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said he tried to file for unemployment benefits and was told someone had already filed using his Social Security number. The person said it looked like someone in Florida had stolen his identity to commit the fraud.
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman said someone entered her house through an unlocked window. The only thing taken was a pile of clothes belonging to a female friend, who until recently lived at the residence. She said it could have also been her ex-boyfriend, who sent a threatening text today, demanding he get his stimulus check.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man saw a white male wearing a toboggan running into the woods around 3 p.m. There was a car chasing the man and one of the passengers said the suspect took something off their property. Deputies searched the area and found one man sitting by the side of the road with a chain saw and a can of beer. He was hot, sweaty and covered in saw dust. He said he had been cutting up two downed trees for someone.
A 49-year-old County Road 1460 Tupelo woman went to the animal shelter. When she got back, her 37-year-old boyfriend accused her of being with another man and started screaming and cursing at her. He then threw most of her belongings out on the road.
A High Forrest Lane Tupelo man said he got a tax form in the mail saying he received $200 last year from Chase Bank. He said someone used his Social Security number to set up an account with the bank.
A County Road 711 Tupelo woman said she saw an unknown Black male outside her window. He got on her son’s bicycle and rode away heading north.
A Pontotoc woman noticed several things were missing from her County Road 810 Richmond storage unit. The padlock appeared to have been tampered with and possibly drilled out. She said a 50-inch television, pottery, an air fryer, a microwave, a vacuum sealer, four lamps. a comforter, a Dell laptop, four bags of potting soil, several planters and a Crockpot were missing.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument over disciplining her child. She said she was leaving but didn’t, so the boyfriend called 911. She walked outside to leave and he tried to stop her, so she called 911.
A County Road 109 Shannon woman said she went to her mailbox around 6:30 p.m. and heard someone approaching quickly from the rear. A light-skinned Black male hit her in the head, shoved her and took her purse. As he ran away, he could bee seen throwing things out of the purse. Family members found most of the contents scattered along the road, but not the more than $1,200 in cash. She said the suspect is one of several random clack males that will show up at the house asking for rides, cigarettes and/or money.
A Mantachie woman was helping a friend move at a County Road 530 Shannon address. She gave her car keys to two men and told them to go sit in her car and turn on the heat to get the car warm. When she looked back, the two men drove off. While she was still on the phone with 911, the suspects returned the vehicle.
A County Road 1430 Tupelo man said he and his wife got into an argument. He said he had not given her medicine to her because he was cooking supper and would do it after she ate. She thought he stole her prescription drugs.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman saw a man on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. She said the man is living with her brother just up the road.
Tupelo Police DepartmentThe following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department:
A woman parked her car outside a North Broadway residence and left her keys with a male acquaintance. When she returned, the driver’s side tire “had suffered a catastrophic failure.” The friend initially said he drove the car to Verona, then recanted and said the car never moved.
A North Church Street residence said an unwanted guest was refusing to leave. The suspect had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.
A woman said her ex-roommates showed up at her Coley Road place of employment and tried to spread rumors about her to her boss.
A woman said when she walked out of her job place at lunch, she saw a strange maroon Dodge Ram sitting in the parking lot. There was a Black male and a white male she did not recognize in the truck. They stared at her for the 5 minutes she was smoking.
A West Main Walmart employee said a tall white male tore the spider security wrap off a Blu-Ray player and stuck the $157 item in his pants and tried to walk out of the store without paying. The man eluded employees at the door and fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria.
The manager of the Clarion Inn reported someone sleeping in a room that had not been rented. Police found a 27-year-old man inside the room. The manager did not want to press charges, just for the man to leave and never return. Police checked the name the suspect gave them but could not find a record of him. A search of his person uncovered a credit card in a different name. The new identity had three outstanding warrants.
The manager of America’s Best Inn said a man rented a room last night but did not check out by the allotted time. When he checked on the room, he discovered significant damages. The television was shattered. There was vomit on the floor by the bed and feces on the floor in another area. Tables had been turned over and things thrown around the room. Lamp shades had been removed but not damaged. The suspect was not on scene, but the manager had a copy of the man’s driver’s license.
A Mitchell Road man said someone used his personal information to apply for unemployment benefits last summer. He called the office at the time and told them the request was fraudulent. He still received a tax form showing he had received benefits.
Police responded to an East Bristow residence for a disturbance around 12:30 p.m. A man said he and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation. A check revealed he had five contempt of court warrants, so he was arrested and carried to the county jail.
A woman said she got the the Shade Tree Lounge on South Green Street around 6:30 p.m. and her vehicle was fine. Around 8:45 p.m., a man in a black Chevy 2500 pickup hit her Toyota 4Runner and drove away without alerting her of the collision and damage.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.