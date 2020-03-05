The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a 28-year-old man came to her house around midnight and started beating on her bedroom door, then stood on the front porch. Her uncle made him leave around 1 a.m. The man called the uncle around 2 a.m. asking if he could tow the man’s truck back to his house. The man then reported the truck stolen.
A Drive 2208 Saltillo woman said a white male in his 30s came into her carport and knocked on the door around 5:30 a.m. asking if he could charge his cell phone. She said "No" and he left. She later found a phone and charger under a blanket in the carport.
A Drive 2160 Saltillo woman said she noticed the door on her 1978 Ford pickup open in the morning but nothing appeared to be missing. She checked the security system and saw a white male with a plaid poncho walking around her property around 5:15 a.m. The man was seen taking a full five-gallon can of gas out of the truck bed.
A Tupelo man said he had a signed agreement to rent a County Road 1390 Mooreville house. He paid the female landlord $500 and gave her a vehicle as a down payment, per the agreement. She then told him he would have to pay the security deposit at Tombigbee Electric Power Association. After he had paid all the fees, he found out the Mantachie woman didn't own the property.
A Saltillo woman went to the County Road 885 house she was renting to gather her stuff and noticed damage to the exterior of the back door. She had been having problems with the landlord. When she checked inside, nothing appeared to missing and the tape she had placed on the inside of the door was not disturbed.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a man was supposed to stay with her after he got out of prison. He moved out "a while back" but returned at 4 a.m. While there, he stole several receipts and her cell phone. The phone was later recovered on Drive 2208.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance has been threatening him on social media and through third parties since he blocked the suspect.
A Noel Drive Saltillo woman said there has been an individual prowling around her property and she saw someone run to the tree line. She later discovered a 20-gallon air compressor missing and where someone wrote on the carport floor in concrete "Creep Creep & Scary Sca the Clown were here."
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said a woman and a small child abandoned a 2005 Volvo on the side of the road last night. He thought it was too close to the roadway and called 911. Deputies felt it was a traffic hazard and had the car towed away.
A White Water Lane Saltillo woman said someone broke into her unlocked car and stole her Coach purse and wallet. A neighbor's security camera showed a person in a hoodie creeping down the street.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said a 52-year-old man called around 5:30 p.m., asked where her husband was and said he was coming to whip his posterior. The husband went outside and told the suspect to leave. The suspect then punched the husband and the two men started fighting. The suspect picked up a gun the husband dropped, pointed it at the husband and pulled the trigger. The woman's son then rushed to help his father and the two held the suspect until deputies arrived. A couple of hours later, the suspect called back, saying it wasn't over.
A 25-year-old woman said her 51-year-old male friend was letting her stay at his Highway 371 Mooreville house. After arguing "all day," he told her to leave around 1 a.m., grabbed her and attempted to hit her but missed. She then threw a pot at him and did not miss.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 4.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.