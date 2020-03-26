The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 811 Saltillo man was outside playing with a grandchild when he saw two pit bulls chasing his brother's horse. The adult dog was jumping and biting at the horse's neck. The horse kicked the dog in the mouth, causing it to bleed. The dogs then left.
A 55-year-old County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his 27-year-old son got "up in his face and started screaming" after the father told him to clean up his room. The son started hitting himself in the face and cutting his own wrists with a razor. The father said he wanted the son to leave and not come back. After he was checked by medics and cleared, the son was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and carried to the county jail.
A County Road 2790 Baldwyn woman said her boyfriend's 30-year-old grandson took her keys off the kitchen table and stole her 2004 Honda CRV while she was in the shower.
A County Road 1213 Baldwyn woman said her neighbor's German Shepherd has been aggressive toward her. She said the dog was waiting by her mailbox when she went outside. When she tried to check the mail, the dog ran at her growling. She is scared to let her granddaughter outside to play with the dog running loose.
A County Road 681 Tupelo man said he heard two or three gunshots around 10:30 p.m. He thinks people are trespassing on his property. He said he has been having problems with possible trespassers on his late father's property down the road.
A Big Buck Trail Guntown man said his step-daughter has been staying with him due to ongoing conflicts with her ex-husband. He said the ex-husband showed up after 1:30 a.m. and started throwing rocks at the house. He thinks the suspect damaged his vehicle a few nights earlier.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
