The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 503 Saltillo woman said around 5 a.m. she noticed a white female with blonde hair looking in the front window. The suspect rang the doorbell and told the woman's husband that her car had been towed and she needed to use the phone. Something seemed amiss with the situation so they called 911.
The caretaker of the Auburn Baptist Church cemetery on County Road 931 said he was closing the gates and found a green prescription pill bottle. Inside was a $1 bill and a plastic baggie containing a crystalline substance. He took the possible methamphetamine back to the church and called 911 to turn the item over to law enforcement.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said his neighbor's brown pit bull, black lab and pink pot-bellied pig keep coming onto his property, tearing up the yard and acting aggressively toward his dog and family. He tried to speak with the neighbor about the situation, but the neighbor became angry and has not done anything.
A Highway 145 Saltillo man sold a 55-inch television to a Verona man Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. and noticed three other televisions of the same make and model inside the apartment. He said the unit was working fine when sold, but the suspect soon called saying the unit was broken and he wanted his money back. The suspects later called and threatened the man.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said he heard a disturbance around 5:30 p.m. coming from a trailer he rents to two men. He said this has been an ongoing problem, so he called 911 to get deputies to make a welfare check at the residence.
A County Road 1792 Saltillo man said a white male showed up at his house "all wet with some scratches on his face and arms" around 9:30 p.m. The suspect "didn't seem in his right mind" and was possibly under the influence of drugs. He told the suspect he was not welcome and called 911. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a white male showed up uninvited and unwanted on his front porch around 10:30 p.m. The suspect told deputies he owned the house and gave a false name while standing beside the front door. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and giving false information.
A County Road 1792 Saltillo man said a white male walked onto his property unannounced around 9:30 p.m. The man walked out with his gun and told the suspect he needed to leave. The suspect then left.
Tupelo Police Department
A Gloster Creek Village employee said a purse that had been stolen from a car in the parking lot was found in the men's restroom. The money had been taken, but the other contents appeared to still be there. Police took custody of the purse and contacted the owner.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said overnight, someone flattened a tire on her car. She said her ex-boyfriend was seen near the car and driving really slow at 2 a.m. The next morning, the right front tire was flat.
An Eason Boulevard Huddle House employee said a former employee picked up a to-go order. She returned about three hours later with the half-eaten meal and said she didn't like it and wanted her money back. The employee told her they could not refund money for a half-eaten meal and she knew that because she used to work there. The suspect then threw the food in the employee's face and ran out of the store.
A Belk employee said a white female took a $112 box of Michael Kors cologne off the shelf and concealed it under clothes in her buggy. She went into the bathroom, took the cologne out of the box and concealed it in her purse. She placed the empty box back on the shelf and tried to walk out of the store. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A Rollingwood Drive woman said an unknown black male knocked on her front door around 1:30 p.m. She then saw a female acquaintance get out of his car and start slashing the tires on the woman's 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
Police responded to a possibly intoxicated woman outside Mugshots at 4:30 p.m. The 49-year-old white woman was laying on a bench outside the restaurant and was having trouble getting onto her feet, even with assistance. She admitted consuming several drinks and smoking marijuana. She was taken to the county jail and charged with public intoxication.
A woman said she was paying for her pizza at the West Main Little Caesars and laid her keys on the counter around 7:20 p.m. The keys have red AirPods and a black wallet attached. About 10 minutes later, someone tried to use her credit card. The security camera showed a black female pick up the wallet and leave.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.