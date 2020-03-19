The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 193 Tupelo man said there have been multiple vehicles parked in the gravel area on the road next to his driveway. One left as soon as it was spotted. Another appeared to be having car trouble. The man was worried about suspicious activity on private property.
A Carroll Road Saltillo man said his neighbor's pit bull comes right to the edge of his property and barks constantly, day and night. The dog is on a chain, but he is worried the dog might slip or break the chain. He has seen the dog running loose on County Road 783.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said the neighborhood has been having problems with one man letting his three dogs run loose. Today, the dogs went onto his sister-in-law's property and attacked her dog.
A County Road 890 Richmond man said a man claiming to be with the Social Security Administration called and said there was a warrant for his arrest, but he could avoid being incarcerated by paying them a certain amount. He thought it was a scam so he hung up the phone and called 911.
A Tupelo man said he got a call from his former neighbor saying a white male acquaintance showed up at his old Mize Trail house in the Auburn community looking for him. He said he has a restraining order against the suspect, who showed up with a handful of screws.
A Tupelo man said he was remodeling some County Road 1562 apartments and saw an unknown man go into one of the apartments. When he investigated, the suspect was gone and his Craftsman nail gun was missing.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
