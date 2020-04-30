The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Eggville man heard his dogs barking around 4 a.m. He looked outside and saw his 1994 GMC pickup on fire. He believes someone set the fire intentionally, but he has no one he suspects. He said the fire damaged two cell phones that were inside the truck.
A traveling nurse had been gone since January. When she returned to her County Road 506 Shannon home, she learned her younger daughter had let a roughly 20-year-old man move into the house. He reportedly beats the daughter and refuses to leave, saying the mother can't make him.
A County Road 1948 Macedonia woman said she renewed her driver's license online and it was supposed to ship on March 13. It is nearly seven weeks later and she has received nothing. She fears someone stole the item from her mailbox.
A 39-year-old Mantachie man said he took a 30-year-old Nettleton woman to her 34-year-old cousin's County Road 598 Nettleton house to retrieve some of her belongings. The woman said while she was inside the house, the male cousin pulled a knife on her during a verbal altercation but did not try to injure her. As she was leaving, the cousin pointed a shotgun at the man and yelled at him. The man said he pointed a BB gun at the cousin.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said around 11 p.m., he noticed the cabin light of his 1986 Chevy Nova was lit. He thinks he scared away whoever opened the door while he was in the house in a room beside the driveway. He said nothing appeared to be stolen from the car. When asked if the door could have been left open accidentally, the man said the car hasn't been used in weeks.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Walmart employee said a black female tried to shoplift a total of 11 baby bibs worth $18.41. The employee was watching the suspect, who reportedly had stolen items front the store on at least three prior occasions in the last five weeks.
A Chesterville Road man said someone has been placing nails at the end of his driveway. He does not know who is responsible. The nails have not caused any damage, so far.
A Scrugg's Farm, Garden and Home employee said a male suspect attempted to conceal two hats worth a total of $42.98 and exit the store. Employees detained the man for police, who issued a shoplifting citation.
Police responded to a disturbance at a North Gloster Street apartment behind Woody's around 11 p.m. Two men admitted they had been in a verbal argument. The resident said the other man had damaged his car, but he did not want to press charges. The landlord arrived and said the second man had been told several times not to come back to the property. The second man gathered his items and said he would spend the night at his grandmother's Reed Street house.
