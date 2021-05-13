Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Dannon Dancer, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Deonta Ezell, 35, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing.
Cheryl Holder, 56, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a controlled substance.
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Booneville man said someone pulled up the rose bush on his father's grave in the Unity Cemetery on County Road 1233. He said the bush was grown from his late father's casket wreath. When he later confronted his younger brother, he admitted destroying the rose bush.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said someone stole his 110 cc "pit bike." He did not know the make or model of the motorcycle, but said it was parked outside his apartment.
A 51-year-old County Road 1531 Guntown woman said her Rottweiller is being aggressive with her other dog. She is scared it will get aggressive with her or her husband and wanted to surrender the dog. The deputy explained that the sheriff's office doesn't handle animal surrenders. She would need to contact the humane society or an animal rescue group.
An employee at Structure Fibers in the Saltillo Industrial Park said he received a letter saying her owed $65,000 in unemployment benefits. He said he has never filed fro unemployment and doesn't know who could have done this.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville man is going through a divorce. He said his wife went to the marital home and removed items she was not allowed to. While she was there, a male acquaintance broke out one of the home's windows.
A Big Buck Trail Guntown woman said she was bitten by a neighbor's dog. She said it was not the first time this dog has bitten someone on that road. She said the dog runs loose and she fears for the safety of children in the area.
A Highway 363 Guntown woman said there is a male subject riding up and down the road on a dirt bike. She was afraid the boy was going to get run over while riding up and down the road.
A woman said she was at the Treasure Chest in Mooreville helping a friend. While there, a 20-year-old male acquaintance stole three debit/credit cards, a change purse and a government UMX cell phone from her purse.
A County Road 931 Auburn store owner said a man was bothering customers and refused to leave. He said in the past, he felt sorry for the possibly homeless man and has fed him in the past. But the past few times, the suspect has caused problems at the store and he does not want him back on the property.
Tupelo Police Department
A Shonda Circle man said in June 2020, someone used his name, birth date and Social Security Number to apply for unemployment benefits. He said the unemployment card went to his ex-wife's address in Baldwyn. He said he has never lived at that address. When he called the state, they said the suspect had tried to get the benefits set up to go directly into a checking account.
A man said he left the La Quinta Inn on North Gloster motel to get food and apparently did not close his door all the way. Security cameras shoed a black male entering the room and leaving with the man's work-issued iPad.
A landlord said a former tenant left a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun in the garage of a Goodlett Street rental property. She tried to contact the owner, but he did not respond or come pick up the weapon. After about a week, she called 911 and turned the weapon over to Tupelo police for safe keeping.
A Parc Monceau woman said she was out of town and put in a request with the post office to hold all packages at the post office. But several packages were delivered on April 28, By the time she returned more than two weeks later, the packages, containing about $300 worth of merchandise, were gone.
A Walmart employee said a man was caught shoplifting by not scanning more than $220 worth of good and placing them directly into a bag. He was detained and held in "uncooperative custody." When police arrived, the man was immediately handcuffed and told to sit down for the duration. The man then became cooperative and apologetic. He was cited for shoplifting and released.
A man said he parked his 2003 Ford F-250 in front of a South Eason Boulevard store about three weeks ago to sell it. He stopped by several times to check on the truck, but May 12 was the first time he cranked it. The truck was very loud. When he looked underneath, he saw that someone had sawed off the catalytic converter.
A woman said while she was at work at Romie's her ex-boyfriend damaged her car. When she returned to her car, she noticed her wheels were turned to the right. There was a dent in the right rear fender and damage to the right rear bumper. The driver's seat had been cut and there were scratches in the driver's door pillar. She said the car was not locked because of damage to the outside handle on the driver's door. Nothing appeared to be stolen, but a katana sword she keeps in the back seat had been moved.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.