The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 814 Plantersville man saw his stolen SUV on Highway 6 and followed the 2005 Chevy Tahoe down County Road 830 while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Deputies stopped the 48-year-old white male driver and detained him for Plantersville police. He was later booked into the county jail charged with burglary of a commercial building by Saltillo police.
A Drive 1337 Mooreville woman said some of the neighbors are driving too fast in an area where children are playing.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said his game blue face rooster came up missing on May 9. Three days later two white males got out of truck on County Road 1438 and walked toward his roosters. When the suspects saw him on his back porch watching them, they took off. He is afraid they will come back when he is not home and steal more than a rooster.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said there was a suspicious male in a truck stuck in the ditch in front of his house at 8:30 p.m. The driver, who appeared to have been drinking, said he was trying to turn around and got stuck.
A County Road 185 Tupelo woman said around 11:30 p.m., she saw an unknown white male standing in her driveway and walking toward the front door. She then heard what might have been a car door shut. Deputies arrived, searched the property and found no one.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said when he let the cat outside at midnight, he saw an unknown male in dark clothing on his porch. The suspect took off running and disappeared into the woods behind the house. He said over a period of time, he has had things turn up missing from the yard and the vehicles to be damaged.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo woman said she was awakened by a loud noise outside around 3:30 a.m. and called 911. Deputies responded, checked the property but found no one.
Tupelo Police Department
Police found a Kia Forte stopped in the middle of McCullough Boulevard near Colonial Estates Road at 2:30 a.m. The female driver said she got into an argument with a male who had her phone and threatened to hit her if she got out of the car. She sprayed him with pepper spray. He threw a rock, breaking the driver's window and hitting her in the face.
A West Jackson Street man said while reviewing his security cameras, he spotted two unknown males going through his unlocked SUV at 4:15 a.m. The only thing stolen from the vehicle was a phone charger.
A Maxwell Street woman walked across the street to confront a neighbor about their dog digging up her flower beds. As she approached the house, the dog charged her aggressively. She fell and hurt her right wrist in the process and had to have surgery. The neighbor said she was in basement during the incident. She heard someone yell and the dog bark, but when she got to the front door, only the dog was on the porch. She added that about 15 minutes later, the woman's husband showed up to complain about the dog.
A man said he was cleaning up around a Goodlett Street apartment complex and found a woman's wallet and driver's license. He turned the items over to police, who were unable to contact the owner.
A Chickasaw Trail man said he tied his dog up in the front yard, but it got loose and went onto a female neighbor's property. She became angry and confronted him. The verbal altercation escalated and she hit him in the chest area with a closed fist. She then walked back home. He wanted her arrested for assault. He was told what he needed to do to press charges. The female said she has had problems with the man not controlling his dog in the past. She admitted the argument but never mentioned hitting him.
A Beasley Drive woman said that while she was at the store, a neighbor called saying a man and a woman were at her house beating on the front door. When she got home, she noticed a wheel cover missing from her car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.