Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Michael Abner, 43, of Steens, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Shalanda Brent, 34, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, three counts of credit card fraud.
Denise Taggart, 37, of Calhoun City, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said a neighbor has been harassing her by sending numerous messages about one of the woman’s dogs biting the neighbor. She said the suspect continues to harass her on social media by commenting on all her posts.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said people have been illegally dumping at an abandoned house across the street from his shop.
A County Road 401 Shannon woman got into an argument with her husband. He would not give her her keys so she could leave. He eventually gave her the keys and they parted ways.
A Drive 1396 Mooreville man said he and his wife have been friends with another couple for years. The other couple is going through a divorce. The husband texted the man, telling the man to keep his wife away form the suspect’s wife or “he would take care of her.”
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance came to her trailer around 2 p.m. looking for his girlfriend. When she told him the girlfriend was at work, he became angry and tried to hit her through the window screen. She shut the window and he hit the window, breaking the glass. He got into a car driven by a female and left.
A Belden Endville Road man said two black dogs with red collars tried to attack him at his back door around 2:30 p.m. He fired a gun in the air, scaring the dogs, which ran away. He said if the dogs return and try to attack him or his wife, he will shoot them.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman confronted a friend about things coming up missing from her house. The 41-year-old friend got upset and assaulted the woman, who went to the emergency room for treatment.
A man was traveling along County Road 1282 before 10 p.m. when a deer jumped out and ran into the driver’s side of his car. There was damage to the front and rear doors on the Lincoln, but the man was able to drive home before calling 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A truck driver said he leaves his car parked on President Avenue while he is on the road. Today, he noticed the car’s Itawamba County license plate had been stolen.
A Highland Circle woman said she went to the AT&T store on West Main Street to upgrade her cell phone. The consultant charged her cell phone $1,100 and gave her a $300 credit for trading in her old phone. She said she has not received her new phone yet.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man swapped price tags on several items and went through the self checkout lane and paid the lower fraudulent prices. When employees confronted the man, he threatened to beat their posteriors. He was detained for police and cited for both shoplifting and simple assault by threats.
A Super 8 Motel guest said her now ex-boyfriend walked out of her room and slashed both passenger side tires on her car.
A woman said her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend has been stalking and harassing her. She said the suspect has been parked outside of her Rabbit Drive place of employment and on two separate occasions, tried to start an altercation. Today, the suspect came in the business and started yelling at her. The manager told the suspect to leave and not return.
