The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he is living in a camper on family land after selling his Tupelo house. He heard a car pull up around 10:30 p.m. and saw someone get out. When he shouted at the suspect, the person got in the car and left, driving very slowly.
A County Road 1461 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance took his 2004 Dodge pickup without permission while he was working on the roof of a house. The friend later called, saying he ran out of gas on County Road 1488. When he went to get the truck, it was missing.
A Hayes Drive man said a female who used to come to his place from time to time stole his debit card information about a month ago. He recently found strange transactions on the account. He said she also stole a personal check and cashed it for $2,000.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man noticed a section of his fence had been cut and someone had left on his property a welder’s helmet, gas cans, and plastic boxes full of clothing.
A County Road 1009 man said his ex-girlfriend pried open his door and stole $150 off the dresser while he was away. She has not lived in the house in more than a year and no longer has any property at his residence. When he texted her about the burglary, she admitted she took the cash.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he heard gunshots around 3 a.m. In the morning, the man found seven spent .223-caliber shell casings along his driveway and in the road. He has a restraining order against a 27-year-old male he thinks could be responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
A Verona police officer notified Tupelo police of an intoxicated white female behind the wheel of a Ford Taurus on South Eason Boulevard around 2 a.m. The 48-year-old woman had red eyes, slurred speech and an open container in the passenger floorboard. She was charged with driving under the influence and taken to jail.
A Beasley Drive woman said a male and female have been verbally threatening her and her family. It stems from an argument that happened "some time ago." She said the threats have been through calls, texts and on social media. She said the female is the main instigator and has threatened to shoot her before.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a couple walked out of the store without paying for $249.29 worth of groceries. The suspects were gone before officials notified police.
A cab driver said he was headed north on South Gloster when his front passenger window shattered. He thinks a lawnmower cutting the grass at Wendy's might have slung a rock to break the glass.
A West Main Street man said there were issues with his apartment that affected his personal safety. He said ceiling plaster fell on his sofa and since the windows do not open, there is no way to get out in case of a fire. He said he brought the matter up with the manager and owner but got no response so he called 911. Officers explained this was a civil issue and told he would need to see a judge.
A woman said her Ford Focus was parked outside a McCullough Boulevard convenience store after 9 p.m. when a red Chevy S-10 pickup backed into her car and left the parking lot headed west.
