The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton man said a white male came onto his property looking for work. The discussion got heated. When he realized the suspect had robbed one of his workers, the man pulled a shotgun. He held the suspect for deputies, who charged the 33-year-old suspect with a grand larceny warrant.
A Highway 145 Verona business owner said someone parked a silver Infinity J35 outside three weeks ago and abandoned it. She left a note on the car asking the owner to remove it but got no response.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said for the past couple of weeks on garbage day, a white female in her late 30s with no teeth and reddish hair has sat at the end of the driveway and gone through her trash. She has told the suspect to leave. The suspect just looks at her and refuses to leave until she is done searching the trash.
A County Road 1742 Saltillo man said the neighbors up the road have been shooting fireworks and possibly dynamite. He said it shakes the house, is very loud and is keeping their 4-year-old from sleeping.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to a Debro Street house around 12:30 a.m. after several false reports to 911 about a disturbance at the residence. The woman at the house said she did not make the calls. A former resident showed up in a cab. Under continued questioning, the man admitted he was calling 911 because he wanted to see his children.
Officers responded to a North Gloster motel around 6 a.m. for a physical altercation between two males. Police had already been there twice in less than an hour and told the men to separate. The motel manager said the men were preventing the staff from working and causing a scene in front of guests. The men were both charged with disturbing a business. Neither wanted to press assault charges on the other. One man's truck was in the middle of the driveway, blocking traffic, and was towed.
A woman told police she was driving along Interstate 22 when a green tractor mowing the median slung debris onto her 2017 GMC Yukon. The debris/rocks broke the left rear window, cracked the driver's window and damaged the driver's side of the SUV. She stopped and called the Highway Patrol and was told she didn't need a report. The tractor driver called the landscaping company and the owner told the woman to get an estimate and he would pay for the damages. She got an estimate of more than $4,800 but can't get the owner to respond to her calls.
A Confederate Avenue woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report to have it replaced.
A Parish Drive woman said someone stole her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report to have it replaced.
A woman said she was in the drive-thru line at the South Gloster Taco Bell when a black female in a white GMC Yukon pulled in front of her and began fussing at her. When she got to the window, the suspect continued to be irate and yell at her. When the suspect threatened physical violence, she called 911. The suspect said, "Do I look like I am afraid of the police." When she tried to leave, the suspect jumped in front of her car, preventing her from leaving. The suspect then followed the woman to her job before continuing south on Gloster.
A woman told police someone stole her mother's wheelchair from the hallway of her North Madison home. The thief replaced the $477 wheelchair with a smaller one with no foot pedal. She needed a police report to get Medicare to replace the wheelchair.
An East Main Street store employee said a white male in his early 30s requested a dozen $5 lottery tickets. She handed him the scratchers. The man threw down three counterfeit $20 bills, walked out and drove away in a topless green Jeep.
A man reported an altercation with a fellow customer at Madden Crab. The man said he was at the restaurant around 9:15 p.m. He had a question about his order and there was a language barrier. The man admitted he talks loudly because he is from the North. A white male with a Mohawk approached him and told him to stop yelling. He told the suspect to mind his own business and move along. The suspect then threatened to punch the man in the face. When he called 911, the suspect left and drove off in a gray Kia Soul heading south on Gloster Street.
Officers responded to a South Canal Street house around midnight for a disturbance and found two females fighting. Police broke up the fight and placed the women in handcuffs. One of the woman, 25, repeatedly refused police orders to remain seated and to stop yelling. She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the county jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.