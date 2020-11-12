The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 598 Plantersville man heard a loud noise outside his home at around 7 a.m. He looked out and saw a silver SUV sitting upside down on his fence and several yards of fencing damaged.
A County Road 995 Tupelo man said he has received several suspicious messages from an unknown email address. He did not open any of the links. He said he was going to change his phone number.
A County Road 503 Guntown man said three boys who live behind the church have been riding their dirt bikes in the road, on the state highway, and on other people’s property. A deputy spoke to the boys’ mother and grandmother. The grandmother said she would handle it.
A State Park Road Mooreville man saw a neighbor beating a dog with a stick, or possibly a rake handle. The suspect also kicked the dog. The neighbor said the dog bit him.
A woman said she was in the parking lot after a Mooreville basketball game. Someone was helping direct an elderly female as she backed out of a parking space. The driver got mad at the assistant and sped out of the parking lot, nearly hitting the woman and her son.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman noticed her shop door was open. She checked, and nothing appeared to be missing. There was no sign of forced entry.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said a white Nissan sedan drove into his property and parked around 9:15 p.m. When he walked out to see what was happening, the car drove away.
An H.M. Richards supervisor approached an employee about a previous disciplinary issue and possible termination. The employee got very upset and punched the man in the face with a closed fist several times. Other employees witnessed the altercation and had to stop working to break up the fight.
A 76-year-old County Road 1190 woman said someone claiming to be with Microsoft called and said her computer had been hacked. They could fix it if she would purchase money cards. Her husband talked to the caller and gave him remote access to the computer. She said they talked to several people, the last calling from a Seattle, Washington, phone number.
A 32-year-old County Road 2848 Guntown woman said the 36-year-old father of her children has been violating the child custody agreement by dropping the kids off at random locations and making the kids call her to say where they are. She said the man’s 19-year-old female friend “influences (his) every decision.” They have been dropping off her children at random locations for about two weeks.
A County Road 219 Shannon woman said she believed there was a lot of drug activity going on at the trailer park on Drive 259. She felt a 32-year-old female was involved. The female said she was just dropping off her uncle at a residence when the woman approached and accused her of being involved in drug activity.
A County Road 45 Tupelo man said he went to his bedroom to get some cash and discovered all $3,500 cash was missing from his hiding place. He checked his security camera and noticed a 36-year-old male acquaintance knocking on the front door at 10:40 a.m. When he checked the back door, he could see where it had been pried open. He said he has known the suspect since high school.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 10.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.