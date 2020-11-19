The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 50-year-old Nettleton woman and her 41-year-old cousin tried to break up a fight between two dogs at a County Road 1836 residence. During the process, one of the dogs bit her on the left leg below the knee and on the left side of her upper body. The woman received medical treatment and the owner of the dog was informed of the incident.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man said someone used his name and information to open an account with Chase Bank. He called the bank and told them to close any accounts with his name. He doesn't know who could be responsible or how they got his information.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said his sister keeps a horse in a pasture next to his house. The 54-year-old sister became mad, believing the man had parked a trailer too close to the electric fence and was shorting it out. They got into a verbal altercation and she shoved the 57-year-old man in the chest, knocking him back into his vehicle. He said he has had ongoing issues with his sister for a while. He told her not to come onto his property, but she continues. Sometimes, she will beat on the front door while screaming and cursing.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman spotted a car driving without headlights after midnight near the mall and pulled the car over at Harmony Lane and Mall Drive (near Chuck E. Cheese. The 45-year-old Black male said he didn't realize his lights were not on. The driver was sweating profusely. The officer asked the man to step out of the car several times. He refused, saying, "I'm tired of y'all messing with me." He then put the car in gear and sped off. The pursuit ended after about 1,000 feet when the driver stopped in front of the Regions Bank on Mall Drive. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor fleeing and disorderly conduct.
A North Gloster woman said someone sent her messages showing her boyfriend was cheating on her. When she confronted him after 1 a.m., he shoved her multiple times, causing her head to hit the wall. She had no visible injuries and wanted to press charges. The boyfriend said she hit him in the back of his head several times with her fist, so he pushed her off of him with his foot. He did not want to file charges. She agreed to leave for the night to let things cool down.
A patrolman saw a speeding vehicle run the red light at Crosstown at 4:15 a.m. He chased the 2008 Acura RSX up Gloster at a high rate of speed. The car turned east onto Jackson Street and later made an abrupt north onto Madison before coming to a stop. The intoxicated driver was arrested and placed in a patrol car. Officers found 11 open containers of alcohol in the rear passenger floorboard. The 29-year-old Hispanic male was charged with careless driving, disregard of a traffic device, driving under the influence, open container and fleeing law enforcement.
A woman said she was driving north on Coley Road, just north of Mail Street, around 5:30 p.m. when a pickup merged into her lane, forcing her off the road. She had damage to the front bumper of her Chevy Cruze from running off the road.
A woman said she gave a friend a ride to a house on North Green Street around 7:30 p.m. The friend sat in the back seat, where the woman kept her backpack. After dropping the friend off, the woman discovered $140 in cash and her Triangle debit card were missing.
