The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1069 Tupelo man said he did not call 911 when deputies responded. Officers later determined a County Road 1009 Tupelo woman had called 911, pretending to be the man. She was arrested for abusive calls to 911. This is the third time since June the woman has faced the same charge.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo man said he hasn't seen his neighbors in a few weeks. There were dogs left at the home and he worries that they are neglected and malnourished. He has not seen anyone stopping by to check on the dogs.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman has a domestic violence protection order against her husband. She said he recently started texting her.
A 53-year-old County Road 1567 Mooreville woman said her 20-year-old nephew has been verbally abusive to her and her mother. She said the man is using meth and causes a scene whenever he doesn't get his way.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a female pulled up at his house, saying she was the daughter of a neighbor and said she accidentally set off the alarm on one of the vehicles when she got something out of it. The man said all of the neighbor's cars are still there and he hasn't seen her since the storm last Saturday.
A 33-year-old County Road 1277 Nettleton man said he was asleep at 4 a.m. when someone hit him with an unknown object. A witness said a Fulton male entered the home and assaulted the man. The witness said the suspect is known to carry a wooden stick with a steel tip.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 30.
