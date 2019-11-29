The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Fulton man said he was asleep on a couch at a friend’s County Road 1501 Nettleton house. Around 1 a.m., another friend who was also staying over started punching him in the face and continued until other friends pulled him off.
A Ryland Drive man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument because she wouldn't let him sleep before going to work. She hid his car keys to prevent him from leaving.
A Shannon woman said her car was parked at a County Road 506 Shannon store. She looked out and saw a white male in her Buick LeSabre. When she confronted him, he said he thought it was a family member's car. When she asked how he got in her locked car, he held up a ring with multiple keys on it. He got into a gray Toyota Rav 4 with another suspect and left headed north.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said a suspect was being pursued by law enforcement when he left the road and took out around 200 feet of fencing.
A Highway 371 Mooreville Dollar General employee said a black female was told to never come back after causing a disturbance on Nov. 14. The suspect returned Nov. 26 cursing and trying to start a fight. She left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 931 Auburn man went to the County Road 1390 Tupelo house where his current wife lives to give her some mail. Her boyfriend did not want the man there and started a verbal altercation. The wife's boyfriend and his father then physically assaulted the man, hitting him in the face and causing lacerations.
An Old Union Road Shannon man said a male was causing a disturbance with his 80-year-old mother around 4 p.m. The mother said she was the homeowner and there was no disturbance, but she wanted the suspect to leave, which he did. Deputies noted that all three were intoxicated.
A County Road 901 Shannon man said his step-son wanted to store some items at his house, but he refused. The step-son left the items there anyway. When the man told the step-son to come get the items, he started sending texts threatening to do bodily harm to the man.
A County Road 141 Macedonia woman said a video camera and her 3 carat square diamond ring are missing. She said there have been painters in the house recently, and the paint crew boss said one employee has been caught before stealing from homes.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said someone stole the portable generator that he uses to power his house. A friend said he saw the generator at a house down the road.
A County Road 449 Shannon man said he was walking east down County Road 506 around 10 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The man told deputies his leg was hurt but showed no visible signs of trauma. Deputies reported the man was high on methamphetamine.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 26.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.