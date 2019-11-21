The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 28-year-old County Road 1200 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband called several times saying he was going to “take care of her.” Her children said their father had made similar statements in front of them.
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman said someone made several unauthorized charges in her disability account, including $166 to inmate phone services.
An 80-year-old Dogwood Hills woman said five black men in a silver Lincoln stopped at her house and offered to cut limbs. After about 15 minutes, they stopped working and demanded $1,300. She was scared because she was alone, so she wrote them a check. She went to the bank to try to stop payment, but it had already been cashed.
An East Garrison woman said her ex-boyfriend has been texting that he was coming to get the white Hyundai Elantra registered on both their names. Deputies told the woman since there was no threat, it was a civil matter she would have to handle in court.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said her nephew has been told several times he is not welcome on her property. She heard a vehicle pull up at her house around 2:30 p.m. She went outside and found the nephew sitting in a black Chevy Tahoe rolling what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette. She told him to leave immediately.
A West Garrison Street woman went to court. The judge gave her 10 days to get out of the rental house. She said the landlord changed the locks, preventing her from going inside to get her belongings.
A County Road 1202 Plantersville woman said her neighbor came onto her property where her and two other county-issued trash cans sit. The neighbor pushed the cans into the road, blocking the drive to her house. She said a wheel broke off one trash can and garbage went everywhere.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said someone ran over her county-issued garbage can, destroying it. She needed to file a report to get a replacement.
A Reynard Drive woman and her husband are separated. He is living across the road with his parents. He has been calling and texting nonstop cursing at and harassing her. He told her if she didn't have her stuff out by that night, he was going to change the locks.
Tupelo Police Department
A Winchester Circle man returned home around 9:30 a.m. from an errand to discover someone had knocked his brick column mailbox over. He thinks it was a vehicle parked just up the road.
A Lumpkin Street woman said she got an email she thought was from her child's father. The email was an attempt to get her to fight and she realized it was from her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend. Realizing he was at work, she blocked the emails. She then started getting threatening texts and blocked that number as well.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman concealed an ink cartridge and a phone charger and tried to leave without paying. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A man said he found a wallet in front of Harbor Freight Tools and turned it in at the Tupelo Police Department around 8 p.m. The wallet contained $23 in cash, a commercial driver's license, a Social Security card and debit cards.
