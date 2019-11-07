The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Tupelo man said a former tenant went to his County Road 1329 rental property without permission looking for her belongings, which had already been removed.
A woman reported someone broke into her County Road 1277 Nettleton home that was unoccupied but secured. A back window and the back door were open. Someone had taken the kitchen faucet and five shelves from closets. She thinks someone went in the attic looking for copper pipes.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said his neighbor’s three dogs came onto his property, chased his pony around the pasture and bit the pony’s legs.
A County Road 484 Brewer woman said her neighbor’s two pit bulls came onto her property and attacked her Labrador retriever.
An employee at Agri Farm & Ranch in Shannon said someone called in orders for cattle feed, grass seed and fencing, and paid by credit card. Two black males picked up the two separate orders that totaled $2,900. The credit card owner later called saying he did not authorize the purchases.
A Burgess Drive Nettleton man said he failed to lock the residence door when he left. While he was away, someone entered the house and broke open his bedroom door, which was locked. Nothing appeared to be stolen. He will ask his roommate when he gets home if anything of his was stolen.
A Drive 826 Palmetto man said his neighbors from across the road came over and started a verbal altercation. They refused to leave until he called law enforcement.
A County Road 1057 Auburn man said he is renting a house for $900 a month. He said the landlord has been harassing him by text. The landlord also showed up demanding the rent, banging on the door so hard it came open. The landlord said the rent agreement says payment is due the first of the month and the tenant has still not paid.
A County Road 1147 man said he and his wife are married but going through a divorce. She came by and took some bracelets, shoes and toys he had purchased.
A woman called 911 saying her vehicle, which was stolen from Alabama, was at the Pizza Inn in Mooreville. The gold 1998 Chevy Trailblazer was not there and deputies could not find where the SUV was stolen. After talking with her, she admitted she let someone borrow the car and the Alabama report was for unauthorized use, not theft.
A County Road 1501 woman heard several gun shots that appeared to come from the back of her property. When she yelled out that she was calling 911, the shooting stopped.
A man reported that a female came to the Wednesday night service at his Highway 371 church. He said the woman went to the bathroom and when she came out, she appeared to be under the influence of some kind of narcotic. The woman had gotten a ride home before deputies arrived.
A County Road 407 Guntown woman said a small red car was parked in her drive. The car later left.
A State Park Road woman said her 42-year-old son has been living with her for about two months. For unknown reasons, he started cursing and threatened to beat up her and her husband. He was talking out of his head and said he was going to sue them. He left on foot before deputies arrived.
A County Road 203 Tupelo woman said she was feeding a border collie and grabbed its tail. The dog turned around and bit her. An emergency room nurse called 911 but the woman did not want a report.
A Tupelo man said he was dropping off a friend at a County Road 1409 Mooreville residence. A male acquaintance came out the vehicle and hit him in the face above the left eye, cutting the eyebrow. He did not know why the suspect attacked him.
A Mitchell Road man said his son has been living in his apartment for four months. He wants to son to leave because he has caused numerous disturbances. He has changed the locks, but doesn’t have an eviction notice.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman assisting another officer started a conversation with the two occupants of a car that was stopped on East Main around 1 a.m. The intoxicated female passenger said there was a gun in the car, so he asked her and the driver to step out of the car so he could secure the weapon. The driver complied. She refused three orders to get out. She was charged with open container and disorderly conduct.
A Robert Kennedy Drive man said he got into an argument with his girlfriend after 3 a.m. He asked her to leave and she did. After she left, he discovered she took his wallet, containing his driver’s license, debit card and $400 in cash.
Police received a call about a suspicious black male outside a North Thomas Street residence. A patrolman spotted the suspect a few hundred feet from the residence. The 59-year-old man said the property was his, the government gave it to him. He also said he owned Walmart as well as other businesses and properties in the area. The officer asked the man to leave the area and not return. When he refused, he was arrested for disorderly conduct. The actual homeowner checked the shed in his backyard and found several bags of clothes, food and medicine belonging to the suspect.
A man told police he made an agreement to purchase property from a man. He paid the man $4,500 and an attorney another $100 to transfer the deed, The next week, he changed his mind and asked for his money back.
A South Gloster used car lot said overnight, someone stole a wheel off a Jeep and two wheels from a trailer. The burglar also took several used tires that were stacked behind the building.
A woman came to the police department and said another woman called her workplace and told her boss they saw her in the parking lot smoking marijuana, that she smelled like marijuana at work and they needed to fire her. She said this is an ongoing dispute between to two over a man.
South Gloster Walmart employees reported a drunk man was causing a disturbance around 3:15 p.m. Officers found the 50-year-old white male drinking a 16-ounce Steel Reserve and a 32-ounce King Cobra. The man smelled of an intoxicating beverage and was unsteady when he tried to stand. He was taken to the county jail and charged with public intoxication.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a couple went through the self-checkout line but did not scan every item before placing it in their bags. They tried to steal eczema cream, a backpack, a scrub sponge, shoes, hair dye and a Frappuccino, worth a total of $49.95.
A woman said while she was shopping at Rue 21, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her iPhone 7 and a pink phone case from the center console of her car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.