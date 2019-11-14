The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Nettleton man was at the intersection of county roads 452 and 1205 when a vehicle ran the stop sign without even slowing down. He followed the car until it went into Monroe County to get the tag number.
A County Road 1503 Pratts woman said she is having trouble with her male landlord. He has been at her house yelling at her. He stopped her mail at the post office and took two packages containing her medicine back to the post office. She said things got worse after he gave her a handwritten eviction notice.
Tupelo Police Department
A man is in the process of buying property on Clover Cove. He went to check on the land and noticed deep ruts in the lawn near the property line where the neighbor brought in a boom truck to limb some trees damaged by the storms. He has reached out to the neighbor by phone and text, but the neighbor will not reply. He is worried the truck might have damaged the sewer and water lines on the prospective property.
A patrolman spotted a man staggering down the middle of Park Street south of West Main Street around 1:45 p.m. He caught up with the man in the Kroger parking lot, bent over near a vehicle. When the man saw the officer, he started walking unsteadily toward the grocery store. The man's speech was slurred and erratic, and he had trouble maintaining his balance. He was arrested, charged with public intoxication and obstructing a public street.
