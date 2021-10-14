Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Sandra Long, 60, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false ID.
Timothy Price, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville woman reported spotting a man in a tan van acting suspiciously. She has noticed the vehicle driving through the area looking at the neighbor's property. The roughly 50-year-old man never gets out of the vehicle.
A County Road 1460 Auburn man said someone stole two 8-foot roll up doors from the back of a truck parked on the west side of his property. Around the same time, his daughter saw a dark green Chrysler minivan on the west side of the property.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman and her husband have been arguing for a while. He wanted to get his things, move out and vacate the marriage. They got into an argument over what items he could take with him.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo man noticed someone had stolen his Husqvarna chain saw from under his carport. When he checked, someone had been in his shed and stolen two .22-caliber rifles and two boxes of bullets, a 20 gauge Mossberg shotgun, an H&R hunting rifle and five boxes of shotgun shells.
A County Road 1464 Saltillo man said his 25-year-old son was using drugs in California so he moved him home a month ago. The son has continued using methamphetamine and is causing trouble around the house. He now wants the son out of the house.
An Ashley Furniture Saltillo supervisor said a 42-year-old employee refused to show his work ID at the guard shack and got into a shouting match with security. When the man called the employee into the office, the suspect got irate and lunged at the supervisor as if he were going to hit him. The employee was told to leave, but he refused. He walked onto the factory floor, yelling and cursing, before finally leaving.
A Tomlinson Drive Tupelo man said sometime over the last 10 days, someone took his Beretta 9mm pistol from the glove box of his car. He was not sure when or where it happened, or if the car was locked at the time.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her 18-year-old daughter is trying to take things that do not belong to her. The daughter has keys to the house and the woman's car. She just wants her keys back, and the daughter can get her stuff. The woman called back an hour later and said the daughter had her stuff moved. She said if the daughter returns she will charge her with trespassing.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man spotted a person outside his house at 11:30 p.m. on his security camera. The person walked up beside his car and next to the porch.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said someone broke into a trailer at a construction site at the corner of Butler and Purnell roads. Numerous power tools, a MAPP gas torch and copper cutters were stolen.
A West Main Street business said overnight, someone broke out the window next to the front door. Nothing was found on the ground inside. Nothing appears to have been stolen.
A Chesterville Road man said someone stole the city-issued garbage can assigned to his apartment. He waited a few days to see if it would be returned before notifying police.
A man said he got an overdraft notice in the mail from Trustmark, but he doesn't have an account with that bank. He discovered someone used his name and information to open the account online.
A South Green Street property manager said a man wearing a red shirt and camo pants was acting suspicious around noon. He is not a resident and did not have permission to be there. He tried to talk to a juvenile in a secluded area twice, prompting her to call 911.
Police stopped a car on North Green Street around 2 p.m. because the female driver was not wearing a seat belt. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The male passenger said there were guns in the car and was asked to step out of the car. Officers found a small amount of marijuana in the front seat area and a bag containing two pistols on the back seat. The passenger was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The driver was charged with possession and released on the scene
A Cliff Gookin business reported a suspicious man wearing a red shirt and camo pants attempting to get into random vehicles around 2 p.m. Officers found the man, who was sweating profusely and smelled of alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to the Lee County Jail. The jail staff refused to accept the misdemeanor, so he was cited and released.
A North Madison Street man said he was contacted by the Best Western Plus on North Gloster that an unknown female had booked a room in his name and paid for the room with a credit card belonging to a dead person. He said the woman is an old acquaintance but he could not recall her name when the report was taken.
