The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 713 Shannon man saw a wrecked Volkswagen abandoned near his home. He stopped to make sure no one was hurt and called 911. Nobody was located in or around the vehicle.
A County Road 651 Guntown man said he told a male acquaintance that it was time for him to leave around 9:45 a.m. The friend jumped up and took a swing at the man. When he called 911, the suspect left, but soon texted that he would slash the man’s tires.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said she got a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank but she had not opened an account with them. She said her credit security insurance company had handled the situation to make sure there was not any other breech of her personal or financial information.
A County Road 199 Tupelo man said a coworker is harassing him and his family.
A woman who recently moved to Tupelo from Belden said her wedding ring set was missing. She thinks it was stolen from her jewelry box at her former residence.
A County Road 1329 Mooreville woman said she took her car to a Highway 178 repair shop in July and it still has not been fixed. When she went to the shop Wednesday, it was closed.
A Drive 1762 Tupelo woman said her neighbor’s two dogs chased her cat under her house and broke her septic line. She said the dogs growl at her and her family when they go outside.
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said a male acquaintance showed up around 5:30 p.m. demanding some wire and a chain. She said she previously evicted the man, but he keeps coming back for things and accusing her of things.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo woman said her neighbor has been calling and texting, harassing her about her dogs that he said are on his property tearing up things. She said she puts her dogs in a crate or on a runner during the day. She said someone besides her must be letting them off, allowing them to run free.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman said a red pickup stopped in front of her house at 8 p.m. It left and returned about 10 minutes later. She doesn’t know who the truck belongs to.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she left her cell phone in the bathroom of the Cross Creek Drive Goodwill store. When she went back for the phone, it was not there. The store has security cameras, but will only share the footage with police.
A South Eason Boulevard business found a pink Michael Kors wallet by their mailbox about a month ago. They have been trying to contact to owner, but no one ever showed up. The business dropped the wallet off at the police department.
A South Green Street man said his two dogs were missing. He has had run-ins with a neighbor and thinks the neighbor could be responsible, but he has no evidence. He later found his dogs down the street, near his suspect's house.
A man said he was sitting in his car at the basketball courts on Front Street around 3:45 p.m. when a female acquaintance walked up to the car and hit him in the mouth. He said she was upset about something. After she walked away, he went to the police department to file a report.
A woman said she is being harassed by a coworker at her South Veterans place of employment. The other woman said she was going to whoop her posterior, and they both would be fired. She reported it to her supervisor but didn't feel it was handled properly.
A Briar Ridge Road man said a bald, light-skinned Black male stole his large trailer-style smoker around noon. The security camera showed the suspect hauling away the smoker with a red Dodge Durango.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.