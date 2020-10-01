The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 778 Tupelo woman said someone entered her car overnight and stole her Taurus 9mm pistol. She was not sure if it was locked or not.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville man said he went to pick up his son to carry him to school. He got into an argument with the mother because he wasn’t getting the son enough. She hit him several times, kicked the car, then jumped in the car and hit him in the head. She then followed him home uninvited and continued to cause trouble. She was still on scene when deputies arrived. She was told to leave and not return.
A County Road 1046 Tupelo man said he got a bill for $34 from Chase Manhattan Bank. He said he had an account with them 10 years ago in North Carolina, but paid that in full before moving to Mississippi.
A County Road 520 Shannon man said someone entered his unlocked car overnight and stole his iPhone 6, a man’s gold and diamond ring and $5 cash.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man found a purse on the side of the road and turned it over to a deputy. The officer went to the address on the woman’s license. She was not there. He returned it to her at her place of work.
A County Road 503 Guntown man said someone used his identity to open an account with Chase Bank. He called and learned the account had funds in it. He closed the account and the bank said they would mail him a check for $140.68.
A County Road 805 Shannon woman said someone went through her unlocked SUV overnight. Items were scattered, but nothing appeared to be missing.
A Carr Vista Road Shannon woman said someone entered her car overnight and stole her wallet and a pink camouflage Taser. She was not sure if the car was locked or not.
A Bentgrass Circle Saltillo woman said someone used her name and information to open an account online with Chase Bank. She called the bank and learned there was a zero balance.
A Devil’s Backbone Trail Saltillo woman got an email from the Clarion Inn in Tupelo asking if she enjoyed her visit. She has never stayed at the hotel and has not used her Choice Advantage rewards account since 2012. The email contained an old mailing address and an old phone number she no longer uses. The suspect spent the night Sept. 21.
A Saltillo man went to check on a friend’s County Road 1329 Mooreville rental property, which was supposed to be vacant. He went inside and found a 49-year-old white male asleep in a bedroom. He backed out of the house and called 911. The owner arrived and told the suspect he was trespassing and needed to leave. The suspect gathered his belongings and “was made to leave.”
A County Road 373 Palmetto man said he reached for his BB gun that he thought was unloaded. He hit the trigger, the gun fired a BB that hit him just above the left eyebrow and lodged under the skin. Medics arrived and said they would not take the pellet out. They advised him see a doctor and to get a tetanus shot.
A Palmetto Road man said someone entered his two unlocked vehicles overnight and rummaged around. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said she and her friend were assaulted by two females. She said the suspects showed up uninvited and started cursing at the woman. She and a suspect got into a physical altercation in the driveway. When her friend tried to intervene, the fourth woman got involved in the fracas. When the woman called 911, the suspects left.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he left his truck at a Daybright Drive business overnight. When he returned, two tool boxes full of power tools were missing. The radio was also gone from the dash. He said the truck was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man took the price tag off an $89 air fryer and placed an 89 cents price tag on the box. He went through the self checkout, paid 89 cents plus tax and walked out of the business.
A man said that he was shopping at the west Main Walmart. When he went to checkout, he realized his wallet must have fallen out in the store. The wallet contained $20 cash, plus his IDs and credit cards.
A Kirkwood Road man said his employer informed him that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using his name and information but a Florida address.
A woman returned to her car in a Garfield Street parking lot and found the left rear window broken out. Nothing was missing from the car.
A woman was driving south on Highway 45 near the mall. A pickup in front of her ran over a piece of plywood, which flew into the air and hit her car. There was minor damage to the hood, front bumper and grille of her 2011 Dodge Journey.
A woman said that while she was inside a Deer Park Road convenience store, someone hit her car while backing out of the lot.
A woman said she filled out a job application online through Indeed. Eleven days later, she got a $4,943.60 check in the mail with instructions to cash it, keep $800 for herself and give the rest to charity. She called the company and was told there had been several scams. She did not give any personal information.
