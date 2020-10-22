The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Green Tee Road woman said she got into an argument with her baby daddy. He poured coffee on her and drove off in her Nissan Sentra. She said she wants her car back and for him to never return.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said someone opened two accounts with Chase Bank in his and his wife’s names. His wife called to cancel the account. He got a $191.06 check and his wife got a debit card.
An Old Payne Place Saltillo woman said she received a debit card in the mail from Chase Bank. She called the bank to close the account.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said his ex-wife went to his mother’s house, trying to get a key to his house. When he got home hours later, he found tire tracks in the yard. Someone had beaten on the front door knob and lock, but did not get into the house.
A Green Tee Road man said he let a friend stay with mom for four days “to help him out.” When he caught the suspect spiking marijuana in the house, he kicked the friend and his girlfriend out of the house. The suspect is a convicted felon and pointed a gun at the man, then left with the man’s cell phone.
A County Road 1251 Nettleton man said a neighbor moved away a month ago and left two pit bulls inside a fence. He said the dogs were barking and growling at his grandchildren and trying to dig under the fence to get at the kids.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville woman said someone in a red Chevy pickup with a black hood ran her off the road around 7:30 p.m. There have been other incidents of careless driving with the truck, and she wanted authorities to know about it.
A Tupelo woman said her 23-year-old son got into an argument with his father. The father called her to go to the son’s Drive 1452 Tupelo residence to calm him down. She said the son started throwing things and breaking things, so she left and called 911. She added that her son was taking methamphetamine.
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville woman said she heard a thud outside around midnight. She looked outside and a truck but it was too far and too dark to see what kind.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 21.
