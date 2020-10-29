The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Guntown woman said she left her car at a friend's County Road 1389 Saltillo home so he could fix the brakes. She said the friend had been driving the car around without her permission and will not return the car. She called back later and said she no longer wanted a report or to press charges.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said two days ago, a white female with red hair walked in front of her car and she almost hit her. She wanted to report the incident so deputies would be aware.
A Highway 371 Richmond man said someone stole his liver and tan Bloodhound. After checking around, he later discovered the dog had been carried to an Oxford rescue group to be abandoned. They would not accept the dog, because the person was from Lee County. He said the description of the person and her vehicle matched his 46-year-old female cousin. He said the dog was found wandering the streets near the rescue the next day and he has not been able to recover the dog yet.
A County Road 1792 Saltillo man said he and his brother got into an argument over a 23-year-old Ford van he owns. He said the brother put several items in the van, including a dog that is aggressive at times.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said the people living in a camper next to her were talking loudly and keeping her awake around 9:30 p.m. She said it is a recurring problem and she has spoken to a judge about the procedure to press charges. The neighbors told deputies that they do talk loud and they have to leave the windows up to air out the camper.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said a female suspect was escorted off her property by deputies. The suspect returned around 10:45 p.m. with a gun but did not threaten her with it. She said the suspect is hassling her over a guy the woman used to date.
A Saltillo woman said her boyfriend stole her car battery. She drove him to his County Road 331 Guntown house around 11 p.m. and he asked her to stay the night. When she said, "No," he "dove into the car and took the battery." The suspect was not on the scene when deputies arrived. She had tried to call several friends to get a ride home but was not successful. Out of concern for her and her son's safety, the deputy gave the woman and the boy a ride home.
A supervisor at a CDF Boulevard industry said she had to send a female employee home for disciplinary reasons. The employee became very angry, asked the supervisor to step outside and threatened her with bodily harm. The suspect left the property before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Oct. 23.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.