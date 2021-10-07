Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Desmond Campbell, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of a weapon on school property.
Ervin Dobbs, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Deonta Ezell, 35, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Alexander Gilmore, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Gerald Hardy, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, driving under the influence third offense.
Stacy Hood, 40, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Charles Lanos, 41, of Memphis, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, promoting prostitution,
Jeremy Shells, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, promoting prostitution.
Ernest Stephens, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 701 Saltillo man said his neighbor's dogs came onto the property and scratched both sides of his vehicle. He thinks the dogs are chasing his cats. He tried to talk to the neighbor, but she said the dogs are not aggressive.
A Highway 145 Shannon company said it has been missing a utility trailer since 2015 but didn't report it because they thought they were in error. One of their drivers recently found the trailer in Selmer, Tennessee, and verified it belonged to the company.
A MTD security guard said a man parked near a female employee around 2 p.m. The man was mad. He approached the female, picked her up and slammed her to the pavement. He then tried to hit her in the head multiple times. The "victim" refused to cooperate with deputies and offer any information about the incident.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman came home at 3 p.m. and found her ex-husband drunk. He was yelling and acting crazy. She said he tried to strangle her dog and was cursing at her. She is worried about him being around her grandchild.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman and her mother are three months behind on the rent. When she mentioned that the trailer needed several things repaired, the landlord got irate and said if he didn't get his money today, he would physically throw them out on the street. The deputy explained the legal eviction process that would prevent the landlord from doing anything without approval of the courts.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said a dark Jeep parked between her house and her son's house around 6 p.m. No one was at the vehicle when she walked up to it. Two men came out of the woods carrying a bag. They got in the Jeep and drove away.
A Ripavilla Street Saltillo man said his cameras showed several men in a blue Nissan were on his property without permission.
A Nettleton man wanted deputies to evict the "bad tenants" from his County Road 1205 rental property. The deputy explained the legal eviction process and told him he would have to go to court. The man wanted the people evicted right then and refused to sign the report.
A Rienzi man stopped at a Highway 371 Mooreville shed. He left the keys in his truck while he was inside. A male acquaintance knocked on the door, but he didn't answer it. When he walked out about 10 minutes later, the acquaintance and his 2003 Toyota Tundra truck were gone.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
Police found a woman standing outside a black Jeep in the road on Barley Court at South Gloster. The driver was intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel. The woman said her brother was taking the death of a family member hard and had been drinking. He was charged with DUI, driving without a license and no insurance.
A North Green Street man said he heard a loud noise after midnight. He went outside and saw where a car left the road, damaging his yard, fence, mailbox and his 2005 Chrysler 300.
A man told police he broke up with his former girlfriend about two months ago. He changed phones and phone numbers but she got his new number and has been calling and texting. He has not responded. He just wants her to leave him alone.
A North Gloster motel employee said there was a note on her car from someone who said they had seen her for several days and wanted to "start something" with her. She didn't know if it was from a coworker or a motel guest.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said two females entered the store around 9 a.m. A half-hour later, the came to the self checkout with two carts full of merchandise. They scanned 89 items but left without paying for more than $1,000 in goods. Employees recognized one of the women from a previous shoplifting incident.
Three women entered Belk's around 4:30 p.m. and were seen going from one side of the store to the other carrying clothes. Around 5:30 p.m., they were rolling a pink suitcase toward the exit door. When an employee approached them, they ran and fled in a car with a Lee County tag. Inside the suitcase, employees found more than $3,500 of merchandise.
A Bell Circle woman said her neighbor parked behind her. She went next door and asked her to move. She said the neighbor threatened her with bodily harm. The neighbor said the woman also threatened her.
A woman said she left her car at a Mitchell Road Extended auto shop. When she came by the next day, she noticed someone had stolen three wheels off the Nissan Maxima while it was parked outside the business.
