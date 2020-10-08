The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1792 Saltillo man said he let his pit bull out to use the bathroom. A neighbor's pit bull was in the yard at the time and attacked his dog. As he tried to break up the fight, the neighbor's dog bit him on the ear.
A County Road 331 Guntown man said his 50-year-old mother woke up at 8 a.m. and started running around the house yelling and cursing at him. He did not know why she was angry but said she has been off her medication "for a long time." She was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Tupelo man was driving along Birmingham Ridge Road when an older model Toyota pickup crossed into his lane. He swerved to miss the truck, ran into the ditch and hit a culvert. The impact damaged the front bumper and passenger wheel of his Ford Escape.
A man said someone stole a a 6-foot tractor disc from his County Road 373 Tupelo rental property.
A 61-year-old County Road 661 Guntown man said he has an active protective order against a 41-year-old female. He said she has been calling him constantly, in violation of the order.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman said someone stole a black bow, five arrows, a youth ATV and a .22-caliber rifle. She thinks her ex-husband might have had something to do with the thefts.
A Baldwyn man said he lived in a trailer on his parents' County Road 885 Saltillo property until they died. His sister was the executrix of their estate and made him move. He went to get some of his belongings in the shop and the parents' house and noticed the front door was ajar and a gun safe was missing. He was told the sister would have to file the breaking and entering report.
A Drive 1558 Mooreville woman said she has an emergency protection order against her ex-husband. She said he chased her from Mooreville School most of the way home. When she turned off the road onto a drive, he continued north on County Road 1409.
A man said he is having an ongoing dispute with his neighbors at a County Road 1682 Mooreville property he owns but does not live at. When he went to check on the property, the neighbor had parked a 5-by-8-foot utility trailer in his driveway.
Tupelo Police Department
The Spring Street Cigars owner said while reviewing the security cameras, he spotted a local customer steal five cigars worth nearly $40. He wanted to pursue shoplifting and trespassing charges against the man.
A Woodlawn Street woman said someone spray-painted the back and side of her house and a backyard shed. She was not sure when the vandalism occurred.
A Van Buren woman said she was trying to get her things to move out of a rental house, but the landlord had changed the locks. The landlord came by later in the day and let her get her belongings.
An Evans Circle woman said her brother and his girlfriend are harassing her because she will not let him live with her. She said he reported her to Social Services, prompting a home visit. She said they have also been calling her, using an app to disguise the number, but she recognized their voices.
A man said he rented a car from Enterprise. He parked his car at a Daybright Drive business and left for the weekend. When he returned, the driver's window was shattered. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A North Gloster Street woman said her grandson has been calling and texting her throughout the day and night about nonsense. She believes he has even come over and knocked on her door several times. She said she is unable to sleep at night due to the constant texting.
An Ida Street woman said as she was leaving the apartment complex, a male acquaintance walked up and punched her in the face. She said her jaw hurt and requested medical attention. Police said there was no visible signs of injury.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.