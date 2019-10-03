The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman said her brother-in-law showed up accusing her of stealing things and threatening her. During the altercation, he stepped on her phone, breaking it. He pushed her to the ground. When she started crying, he got in his car and left.
A man said he was at his wife’s Highway 371 Mooreville business. He saw an unknown white male walk to and from a garage before getting picked up by a silver minivan headed toward Mantachie. Deputies contacted the homeowner, who said the suspect went to church with them.
A deputy was dispatched to a Whitewater Lane Saltillo house for a report of a starving German Shepherd. The officer saw the dog was in good condition, had shade and water. The dog also sleeps indoors at night.
A Saltillo woman went to her ex-boyfriend’s County Road 1119 Saltillo house to get some of her belongings. They got into a verbal altercation because he wouldn’t give her television to her.
A Fulton man was driving on Highway 178 Mooreville when a green pickup started riding his bumper. The Nissan Titan then passed him and cut him off. When the man sped up to get the truck’s tag number, the truck pulled off on County Road 1477 and fired two shots from a pistol.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said he let his son borrow his car to go see his probation officer and come straight back. Six hours later, the son and the 2005 Ford F-150 had not returned.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Green Street woman said she and a man got into a verbal argument. When she asked him to leave her residence around midnight, he brandished a pistol and threatened to hurt her. When she called 911, he left.
A Chesterville Road man said his ex-girlfriend's father stole his security cameras. The suspect showed up around 12:30 a.m. when the man was asleep and he didn't hear him at the door. The father ripped the Ring doorbell camera off the wall, then jumped the fence and knocked down the camera around back.
A West Main Walmart employee said a customer checked out through the self checkout lane and failed to scan $67.29 worth of food items. She bagged the stolen items and walked out of the store without paying.
A McCullough Boulevard liquor store employee recognized a couple from a previous shoplifting event. He confronted them and told them they needed to leave. While the male got irate and knocked liquor bottles off the shelf, breaking them, the female picked up a bottle of Knob Creek bourbon and hid it in her purse. The employee locked the door to keep the suspects and other customers in the store until police arrived. She was charged with shoplifting and he was charged with disturbing a business.
An officer on foot patrol at a Monument Drive apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. saw a white male with a blank stare having a difficult time standing. The subject smelled of an intoxicating beverage and was charged with public intoxication.
An officer responding to a fight at a Monument Drive apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. found a white male having trouble keeping his balance. The man said he had been drinking in his apartment and only came out to see what the commotion was. The man was standing next to a Honda Accord that had the windows down and a Ruger .44 Magnum pistol laying on the front passenger seat. The man said it was his car and the people he was staying with were not comfortable with a weapon inside the house. The man was arrested for public intoxication. The weapon was taken to the police department and placed in the property room to be collected later.
An officer was stopped at the intersection of North Gloster and McCullough Boulevard around midnight when a car ran the red light. The officer stopped the car and charged the man with driving under the influence.
