The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said two black males were trespassing on his property around 9:30 a.m. He said they knew it was private property because he has run them off before. The suspects were gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Palmetto Road businessman said one of his employees' husband has threatened to "eliminate" the staff and sent him a picture of the suspect holding a gun. The woman is in fear for her safety, as well as her coworkers.
A Mooreville man said he was at the Richey Apartments when a tan mixed breed dog chased him. He said he has received several complaints from tenants about the dog.
A Sweetwater Road Tupelo woman walked out about 4:30 p.m. and saw a white male in her yard carrying one of her daughter's Yeti coolers from the garage. When she asked him what he was doing, he asked, "Is this not Dr. Johnson's house?" When she said no, he set down the cooler and left in a white SUV.
A woman said she is the administrator of a County Road 1766 property. Two men were at the residence removing items after the previous owner died. They told the responding deputy the man's heir gave them permission to be there.
A Laney Road Brewer industry said a female employee was fired but she refused to leave the building. Once the deputy arrived, the former employee agreed to leave the scene with a friend.
A Green Tee Road woman said her ex-boyfriend texted her several times then showed up uninvited at her apartment. He tried to get in through the kitchen window, then locked himself in the laundry room. She said this is an ongoing problem.
A man said he was at work at a Saltillo furniture factory when a female coworker got mad at him and hit him in the face with a metal object. After she hit him, they got into a physical altercation. She left the area. He was taken to the hospital with several facial lacerations. He said he did not know her name.
Tupelo Police Department
A Forrest Street man said he got into a physical altercation with his female cousin at his house. Several hours later, he noticed his cell phone was missing. He tracked the purple Samsung Galaxy next door, where his cousin lives. He tried to get her to return it, but she denies having it.
The Milam School principal said a black Honda with a Lee County tag passed the stopped cars in the student pickup line at a high rate of speed.
A Belk employee said a female entered the store and asked for change for a $100 bill and the employee gave her change. She then figured out it was counterfeit when she marked it with the detector pen and noticed the words "For motion picture purposes only" printed on the bill.
An Alpine Street woman said a dog was tied close to her house and she wanted it moved because it was causing her yard to be covered in fleas. The officer walked around the house and found a malnourished dog without water or food in a flea-infested area. The homeowner said the dog belonged to a woman living with him. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.
A woman came to the police department to report an accident. She said she was on a Highway 45 exit ramp when she was rear-ended. The drivers exchanged information but did not call police. She later felt she needed a police report for her records.
The Lee County Library reported a possibly intoxicated female inside the building around 5 p.m. The suspect could not sit still and admitting using methamphetamine within the past 24 hours. She was taken to the jail without incident and charged with public intoxication.
A Belk employee reported seeing a white male concealing several bottles of cologne. When two employees tried to stop the suspect, he hit the female employee and fled the store. They followed the suspect until he left the mall through the Ulta exit.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.