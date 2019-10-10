The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Skyline man was working and drove past his house. He saw a former roommate at the house and he was not supposed to be there. The suspect told deputies he recently moved out and was just there to collect the rest of his belongings.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said her doorbell rang around 11 a.m. She checked the door and no one was there. Her dog started barking at the back door but she didn't see anyone there either. The doorbell rang again and she saw someone run off into the woods.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a female acquaintance has been given her name and information whenever she is stopped by law enforcement. Because of that, she has had warrants signed against her by at least two law enforcement agencies.
A Mantachie man said he bought a 1999 Ford pickup from an unknown man on County Road 1410 Mooreville. He said the title was signed incorrectly and mistakes were made on the title.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a stray dog came onto her property and they cannot take care of it. She said this is the sixth dog to come on the property.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was driving down West Main Street when an older black male in a blue Chevy Avalanche tried to run him off the road. He doesn't know who the man is, but remembers seeing him about three months ago at the South Gloster Walmart when he held the door open for the suspect. The suspect cursed him and threatened to beat him up for holding the door open.
A woman said she was headed north on US 45 when the Lexus in front of her kicked up a rock that hit her windshield. Both drivers stopped. The driver of the Lexus told her to file it on her insurance and it wouldn't cost anything. The other driver then left.
Police found an intoxicated white male who was bleeding from his face at 2:30 p.m. near the Early Childhood Education Center. The man fell down by the side of Green Street in front of the car rider line before officers arrived. While speaking with police, he nearly fell down several times. He was taken to the jail and charged with public intoxication.
A woman told police that her son was walking home from school along Fillmore Street when a brown pit bull mix chased him aggressively. She filed a report about the owner violating the leash law. Officers went to the owner's house and gave him a warning. The dog was inside the house when police arrived.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.