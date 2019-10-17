The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 468 man reported getting involved in a hit and run Wednesday at approximately 6:24 a.m. with a white Chevy Suburban while heading west on County Road 468. The man reported the Suburban hit his driver side mirror and broke it off his truck and didn’t stop. The reporting man left to clock in at work, then returned to the scene of the accident and called 911.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a wellness check at a County Road 1498 Tupelo address after Lee Communications received a 911 hangup from the address. The homeowner told deputies no one had called, and deputies deemed the situation under control.
A County Road 1029 woman reported her landlord caused a disturbance and threw her off her porch while she was retrieving some final belongings at Drive 1452 Tupelo. The woman received a gash on her shin.
A Road 1451 woman reported noticing a storage shed she was renting on Clyde Drive Tupelo was missing approximately 1,000 antique movies, 50 antique wines and four toy cars for a total value of $23,000. The woman said there were two hammers within the shed and it was locked back after the items were stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred over the past two months.
A Traceview Lane Saltillo woman reported her former and currently unoccupied residence on County Road 1547 Nettleton and two vehicles her son had on the property were subject to breaking and entering. Her son had clothing, a rifle, air compressor, Bluetooth speaker box and compound bow stolen alongside unknown items stolen from the house. A neighbor reported seeing a white man in his 20s walking down the road and a black Tahoe that looked suspicious.
A Nettleton curb appeal business owner said an employee who had been working for him until recently confessed to pawning off several tools and items at three different pawn shops in Amory, Tupelo and Verona. The owner said he noticed items go missing from the van the employee used. When he noticed, the employee went to his ex-wife’s place in a company van and hasn’t returned, taking with him hand tools, a pressure washer, table saw, two extension ladders and two step ladders. The business owner later was able to receive information on where the employee left business receipts.
A County Road 830 Plantersville man reported his motorcycle was stolen from his driveway when before 4 p.m. and after he left for work that morning. The motorcycle did not have a key, the man said.
A Drive 1452 Tupelo manager said at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, two women attacked him when he went to retrieve keys and a box fan from a tenant moving out. The male tenant was not present, but the two women were moving items out. When the manager attempted to retrieve his items, he reported the two woman threw him to the ground and punched him several times. The man said he received scratches and was threatened with a firearm. The manager submitted a follow up report over six hours later stating the two women returned at 5:20 p.m. after being told not to be on his property.
A County Road 231 Guntown man reported receiving permission to use a trailer owned by another man, but a woman was currently using it. The man was told she should be done using it, but said the woman wouldn’t unload the trailer so he could have it.
An Alice Lane Shannon man reported a truck on his unoccupied property. At a later time, he was informed that the truck owner was someone who had permission to ride on the property and apologized for the misunderstanding.
At Drive 1452 Tupelo, a CR 1409 Mooreville woman reported that at 6:30 p.m., she returned from the hospital to get keys to her new car and house that she had left in the door of her rented home. She said the manager had taken her keys and wouldn’t return them.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman reported that a man who was staying with her took her car without her permission. The woman called the man to return the car, but later she received a phone call from the sheriff's office in Limestone County, Alabama, that her vehicle was impounded after being involved in a hit and run. The woman said the man was currently in the emergency room in Limestone County, and all paperwork to identify the vehicle is currently in the vehicle.
A County Road 185 Shannon woman reported her neighbor’s aggressive dog killed her cat. The woman said she has had previous issues with the dog and wanted action before it harms a child.
A Drive 1452 Tupelo manager said at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man called his phone threatening to kill him if he did not return a woman’s keys by 8 a.m. The manager said the man ended the call by saying he’s "a man of his word.” The manager said he had already been assaulted by the two female acquaintances of the man earlier that day. The phone call was overhead on speakerphone by a relative of the manager.
A County Road 2500 Guntown man reported an approximately 36-year-old man trespassed on his property Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. The man knocked on his windows and doors, and the man believes the trespasser was attempting to remove the screen from his windows. The man was gone by the time deputies arrived. The man filed a separate report at 11:45 p.m. that the man returned and entered through a screen on his porch. Deputies were immediately called, and the suspect was found on the front porch upon their arrival. Deputies witnessed damage to the screen door, valued at approximately $75.
Tupelo Police Department
An unidentified man turned in a blue purse he found on the side of the road to the police department. The purse contained miscellaneous business cards and was put in an evidence locker.
A South Gloster auto parts store reported on four separate occasions within the past week, a man had stolen an unknown amount and value of gas from a box truck parked near the store. It was reported the man seems to be walking to the store wearing baggy pants and a gray or white hooded sweatshirt. The man was issued a case number and request for extra patrol for the store. A sergeant was notified of the incident.
A South Gloster store manager reported witnessing a woman conceal merchandise in her pockets and pants. When she attempted to leave, an alarm went off, and though she returned several items, when she left again the alarm once again went off. The manager said she was then taken into custody. Deputies arrested, handcuffed, and searched the woman before placing her in the back of a patrol car and transporting her to Lee County Jail.
A West Main Street Walmart loss prevention officer reported a man was caught stealing a tent and jacket valued at $218.88 total. The man entered the store and purchased a drink and a box of candy, but attempted to take the other items. Both unpaid items were returned to the store, and the man was handcuffed and transported to Lee County Jail.
A woman reported receiving threats of bodily harm from a woman who lived with her at a Mitchell Road apartment. The issue of money came up on Tuesday, and she said the two got into an argument over money before the woman threatened to come fight her at the apartment Wednesday.
A West Main Street Walmart loss prevention officer reported two shoplifters had stolen various items valued up to a total of $632.67. The two pretended to pay at self checkout and exited the store before entering a payment method, leaving in a white Chevy Impala before deputies arrived. The report describes one subject as a “dark complected” white, possibly Hispanic male with dark hair and beard and another as a white female with brown hair.
