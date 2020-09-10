The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 249 Shannon woman said one of her puppies fell down an air vent at her home. She tried to get it out, but the puppy walked further back up the vent. An animal control officer responded to the scene. He assisted in the search but did not find the puppy.
A Drive 1546 Mooreville woman said someone has opened multiple accounts with Chase Bank in her and her husband's names. She said there is currently a $125 balance but she doesn't know how many charges are pending.
An employee of Elite Comfort Solutions in the Verona industrial park said she got into an argument with a male coworker. He became irate and after work, he got a gun out of his car and pointed it at her. She asked, "What're you going to do, shoot me?" She said he replied, "I'm going to shoot you and anyone you call up here."
A County Road 404 Shannon woman said someone broke into her house and stole tools off the front porch and towels from the bathroom. She gave authorities the name of a suspect. She said she was not 100 percent sure it was him, but she was "very confident."
Tupelo Police Department
An officer tried to pull over a white Dodge Charger for multiple traffic violations on South Gloster around 1 a.m. The driver pulled into Checkers. He told the officer he was trying to order food, but the restaurant was closed. The officer found an open beer can behind the passenger seat that was still cold and an unopened cold beer can inside a brown bag on the passenger seat. The man smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy. He admitted drinking one beer, around 9 p.m. While attempting to blow into the portable breath tester, the driver knocked the tube off the machine three times. At the jail, he refused to blow into the Intoxilyzer. He was charged with driving under the influence - second offense, improper lane change, improper turn, open container and no proof of insurance.
A man said someone entered his unlocked truck which was parked outside a North Coley Road business. The thief stole a .40-caliber pistol. He said he is going through a divorce and thinks his wife could be responsible.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male entered the store and attempted to leave without paying for a $149 television console, two chicken wing plates and two cups of ranch dressing, worth a total of $10.94. The employee confronted the man and was able to retrieve all of the items.
A West Jackson Street man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole a .22-caliber revolver and 200 rounds of ammunition.
A man told police that about three months ago, he stopped to let a maroon Tahoe back out into the road. The young man driving got out of the SUV, flipped off the man, cursed at him and blocked the road for a while before finally leaving. Over the weekend, he was around the West Main Wendy's when he saw the same SUV. The driver "whipped into a gas station," rolled down his window, shot him the bird and tried to get him to pull in the lot as well. The man said he doesn't know who the kid is or why he is upset.
An officer pulled over a car for reckless driving around 10:30 p.m. The driver had a suspended license and no proof of insurance. The man admitted he had been drinking but would not consent to a search of his vehicle. A police dog arrived, conducted an open air sniff of the car and alerted. Officers then found an open bottle of cognac inside. He was arrested, charged with driving with a suspended license, no insurance, open container and an outstanding warrant.
