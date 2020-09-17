The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 178 Mooreville store owner said his wife was counting down the previous day's receipts and noticed cash missing from the money bag. When they checked the security camera, they discovered a 30-year-old male relative had broken into the store around 9:30 p.m. and took the money.
A manager with Elite Comfort Solutions on CDF Boulevard said a female employee tried to lure a male employee outside, where a former male employee was waiting to assail him. The woman then let the former employee into the plant through a back door and they went to the employee's work station and began threatening him. The manager said the female employee was terminated.
A Grammer Industries supervisor said a couple who do not work there were trespassing after being told to leave. The male approached an employee and accused him of having a relationship with the suspect's girlfriend. The suspect has also been sending texts threatening bodily harm.
A Tupelo woman said her baby daddy is selling drugs (marijuana and Xanax tablets) out of his Green Tee Road residence.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said she saw a strange woman walking out of a neighbor's house with an armload of stuff. When she asked the suspect what she was doing, the suspect dropped everything and left. The homeowner said they believe the suspect has been crawling through a window and stealing things for a while. Among the items missing are a chain hoist, three electric motors and a hunting bow.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman got a card in the mail from Chase Bank. Since she did not bank with Chase, she called the bank and learned someone opened an account in her name but did not deposit any money into it.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said while she was driving down the road, her 59-year-old brother hit her and possibly broke her hands. She said he twisted her phone into two pieces so she couldn't call anyone. She noted that he had consumed two pints of liquor and was "very aggressive."
A Guntown woman said she saw a 24-year-old white male trying to get into an empty Drive 2352 trailer on property she manages. She has previously told him he is not welcome and to not return. The man and a woman have been walking up and down the road. When a neighbor confronted the suspect, he shoved the neighbor.
A County Road 1650 Tupelo woman said a man contacted her via Facebook and offered to help fix her car. She said the man showed up with another male suspect to look at her car. At some point, the helper went in the house to use the bathroom. The woman's mother found the helper in the woman's bedroom. After the men left, she noticed things were missing, including a men's Polo watch, two Motorola Android phones, a vape and a voice recorder. She added that three Gerber knives were missing from her car and a Remington multitool was missing from her purse. She has called and messaged the men several times to return her stuff, but they have not.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was driving down Lawndale Drive and turned left onto Pierce street. He said the car in front of him suddenly turned left as well, without signaling or slowing down. The other car hit the passenger side of his car, forcing him off the road and into a tree. The other car then fled the scene.
A North Gloster Street woman said a friend showed up at her apartment to get a bag she left. The friend became irate and started banging on the door. The woman had to call 911 because of the disturbance. The friend stayed after the police left and refused to leave, calling and texting the woman. The police had to return a second time. After the woman was able to leave to head to work, the friend followed her and tried to run her off the road several times.
A woman said she and her boyfriend broke up three weeks ago. The both work at Super Sagless. He has been calling and sending threatening texts while both are at work. He is threatening physical harm. She blocked his number, but he now uses an app to call and text.
A Lee County Library employee said a man was trespassing. When an employee confronted the man, he said, "I'm going to blow this place up." The suspect then walked away with two other men.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.