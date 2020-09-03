The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said there is a suspicious gold Ford Taurus that sits in the drive across the road from her house when her kids get on the bus each morning. No child gets out of the car to get on the bus. The car leaves after the bus leaves.
A County Road 1349 woman believes there is drug activity at a house down the road. Every day between 1-2 p.m., multiple cars are in and out of the driveway. The people appear to be hiding something in their cars.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said he let a handyman borrow his truck so he would have a way to travel back and forth. The handyman was supposed to be building the man a shed, but when he got access to the 2002 Ford Ranger, the handyman did not come back to finish the work.
A County Road 156 Shannon woman said she has been having issues with a female friend of her fiance. Four weeks ago, an altercation turned physical and the suspect stabbed the woman several times with some type of sharp instrument. One deep stab wound to the left hand forced her to have surgery to place pins in her left index finger.
A supervisor at Okin on CDF Boulevard Shannon said they had to fire a man. When told to leave, the now former employee became even more upset. He said the suspect rushed at home and brushed his arm as he passed by, then refused to leave the property.
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman said she saw a man in her front yard taking components out of one of her freezers. Deputies stopped the suspect and found the condenser motor, ice maker and wiring panel from the woman's freezer. The man said someone other than the homeowner told him he could have the parts.
An employee of H.M. Richards Guntown said, while at work, someone entered his unlocked pickup and stole a Remington 870 pump shotgun. He said the 20-gauge belonged to a friend, and neither of them knew the serial number.
A Rio Rancho Lane Guntown man said a white male acquaintance rode a side-by-side on a section of his land. He has told the suspect in the past to stay off his property.
A Palmetto Road man said he came home after visiting a friend. When he walked in the door, his wife started an argument. At one point she threw a beer can at him, but missed. He left for his father's house to let her cool down.
A 40-year-old Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said she let a 27-year-old male acquaintance stay at her house for a few days. When she told him to leave, he at first refused. When she called 911, he got mad but then left before deputies arrived because he has outstanding warrants.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man came home to find his place ransacked. The burglar stole a bottle of prescription pain killers. It appeared the person entered through a back window that might have been left unlocked.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo woman said she got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. She said she is packing her belongings and will leave in the morning.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 2.
