The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Tupelo woman wanted deputies to escort her to her former County Road 810 Richmond home to collect her belongings. The owner of the house was not there and the woman did not have access to the house. When she returned about six hours later, the owner was home and allowed the woman to collect her stuff.
A County Road 1349 Auburn man said a white female came onto his back porch around 8:30 a.m. and was acting suspicious. The suspect left a gray backpack on the porch and asked the man and his wife to not call the law. The backpack was returned to the driveway of the suspect's nearby residence. The man said he did not want the woman or any of her friends on his property.
An East Garrison woman was checking on her West Garrison Street rental house and noticed the window unit air conditioner was missing. She said the tenant was behind on the rent and took the AC unit when he left.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man reported someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said she got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend because he was going to discipline one of their children. She was on the phone with her mother at the time. The mother heard the boyfriend shouting and called 911.
A woman went to check on her son-in-law's County Road 1145 Tupelo house and found the neighbors were there removing property.
A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said someone was knocking on her door at 1:30 a.m. and saw a black male dressed in yellow standing in front of her door. She called 911 and woke up her boyfriend. When deputies arrived, the boyfriend said the suspect was his grandson who was dropping off his clothes.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 18.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.