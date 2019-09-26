The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Piomingo Trail man said an unknown female had a motor vehicle accident in front of his house around 9 p.m. and his county-issued garbage can was destroyed in the process.
A Presley Drive woman returned home and found a window and an exterior door unlocked. Someone entered the house and stole a white Xbox One worth $400.
A County Road 1970 Tupelo man said he hired a 23-year-old male acquaintance to clean up around a shop near his house. He said the suspect came to his residence and took a set of four tires and rims from under the carport. The suspect is now trying to sell the wheels on Facebook.
A County Road 1155 Plantersville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up sometime before she woke up and stole her 18-speed bicycle. He later texted her, admitting he stole the bike.
A 31-year-old woman said she is separated from her 26-year-old husband and he will not let her have her car, which is located at their former County Road 1390 Mooreville house. She said he has the only key to the 2001 Ford Mustang with lime green racing stripes.
A man said he and his girlfriend were staying at her son’s County Road 1390 place. While the man was away, someone damaged his 2000 Land Rover Discovery, breaking all the glass, and pummeled the metal exterior, leaving it dented and caved in. He was told the 26-year-old son was responsible.
An Auburn man said his 26-year-old brother hit him in the leg, side and arm with a steel pipe. He said his brother lives on County Road 1147 Mooreville,
A 26-year-old County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said a former friend has been texting her, asking her to send nude photos. She has told him before to stop. The man and his wife have persisted in asking for the nude photos.
A Tupelo man said his parents died several years ago and left their Euclatubba Road property to the four children. One daughter has been living there and her 34-year-old son has been coming and going, sleeping in his truck in the yard. They noticed someone had gone inside the shed and stole all of the father’s tools • including an 18-gallon air compressor, a 220-volt welder, a rear tine tiller and four tool boxes full of hand tools. A neighbor said he bought a window unit air conditioner from the shop from the son. The son was on the scene when deputies arrived. He was arrested and taken to jail.
A County Road 1766 Mooreville woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up uninvited and caused a disturbance. He cursed her mother and called her names during the verbal altercation.
A 54-year-old County Road 2346 Saltillo woman got into an argument with her 31-year-old son. When he began throwing things, she left the house. When deputies arrived, the son appeared to be calm.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman came across a man behind a North Gloster motel at 2 a.m. The man had a Farmers & Merchants Bank checkbook belonging to a Mooreville woman. The man said he found the checkbook and kept it. The officer took the checkbook and left it in the evidence room at the police department.
A man at a South Gloster business said a man has been stealing gasoline from his truck between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. He said the suspect has done this at least six times, stealing about $300 in gas. The man has security camera footage of the suspect removing fuel from the small box truck.
Police pulled over a man on Eason Boulevard near Interstate 22 around 4 p.m. The driver had an open bottle of Hennessy under the passenger seat. When told he would be ticketed for open container, the man got upset and started making a phone call. The officer told him several times to hang up. When he refused, the 18-year-old man was arrested for open container and taken to the Lee County Jail.
A Wayside Street woman said she ordered a dozen graphic T-shirts online for $125 on Aug. 26. When they did not arrive, she texted the business owner. He said they were on the way, but delayed due to storms. She asked for but was not provided a tracking number for the shipment.
A Cla Wood Place man said a black female approached him in the West Main Kroger parking lot and offered to help load his groceries in the car. She then asked if he would give her a ride to the hospital. He agreed. On the way, she said she would rather be dropped off at a Garfield Street apartment complex. After the man got home, he noticed his wallet, credit cards and cell phone were missing.
An officer spotted a man on a bicycle weaving in traffic on South Gloster around 10 p.m. The cyclist, who was wearing a bright yellow vest, yielded to the blue lights and pulled over in a bank parking lot in the 900 block. The man smelled of an intoxicating beverage, his speech was slow and he had difficulty maintaining his balance. He was charged with public intoxication. His Mongoose bike was stored in the TPD property room.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.