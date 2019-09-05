The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1806 Saltillo man said someone cut the battery cables on his lawnmower and stole the 12-volt battery.
A Tupelo businesswoman said she recently discovered several fraudulent checks written on her account. The seven checks totaled more than $3,100 and were all cashed as the County Line Store in Blue Springs. She said she dropped off some checks at the post office in May but those payments never cleared. The fraudulent checks used those check numbers.
A County Road 541 Baldwyn woman said a stray dog that has been living on her property began growling and “took off after” a child. She was able to calm the dog before it bit the child.
Someone dropped a white female off at a County Road 800 Richmond church around 5 p.m. She appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug. A resident picked up the woman and took her home, but the woman left her purse and other belongings in the fire department parking lot.
A County Road 1205 Plantersville woman said her estranged husband caused a disturbance when he came to get his vehicle. She said he was told to leave several times but refused.
A Tupelo woman said a white male suspect has been squatting on her County Road 1060 Tupelo land for several days, living in a vacant trailer. The vagrant does not have permission to be on the property and has been causing problems in the area.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said he was stalled in the road when a male suspect intentionally rammed his Dodge pickup, then sped off. He said the suspect has threatened him multiple times in the past.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said while she was in the hospital, someone stole at least four bottles of prescription medication.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo man said his 34-year-old daughter had been drinking whiskey and possibly taking drugs. She became “highly enraged,” got into to her Nissan Frontier and started ramming his parked Chevrolet pickup around 9 p.m. There were multiple damages to the driver’s side and front bumper. She then drove away. She returned more than two hours later and began yelling and cursing. He called 911. She went to her trailer and laid down.
Tupelo Police Department
Just before 2 a.m., a patrolman said a car spun its tires as it turned right off Main Street onto North Coley. The car then crossed the center line twice, leading to a traffic stop. The driver did not have a valid license or proof of insurance. The driver was arrested on those charges, plus careless driving. The two passengers called their mother to come pick them up.
Police responded to a disturbance at the Commodore Motel on East Main Street at 3 a.m. A man said he told a male suspect to leave his room. The suspect refused and an argument ensued. The suspect then headbutted the man, leaving a "mild laceration" on the top of his head. He refused medical aid.
A Taft Street woman said she walked out to her car in the morning and the passenger door was open and her purse was missing. She later found her purse in a neighbor's yard, but the $100 cash and her credit/debit cards were still missing.
A Bryan Drive woman told police that her Foster Street neighbor had been sending messages to her and her children, threatening to Tase them or fight them. She said the suspect has been trying to fight her all week.
A Chickasaw Trail woman said her boyfriend took her 2008 Chevy HHR without her permission. She was not sure where he or the car is. She said he has a history of leaving for weeks at a time.
A Southern Heights Road man came to the police station to report his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol was missing. He said it was last seen in the center console of his truck parked outside his house. The report did not say if the truck was locked at the time.
A Belk employee reported a white male shoplifted a host of men's clothing, including a shirt, pants, boxers, pajamas and socks. He tried to leave without paying for the $275 in merchandise. He was detained for police and arrested.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said while she was visiting her father at his North Gloster Street apartment complex, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her Taurus 9mm pistol.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.