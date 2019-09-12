The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Euclatubba Road man said a black, mixed breed puppy showed up several days ago and will not leave. He has tried unsuccessfully to catch the dog, which is in desperate need of medical attention.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said two men showed up at her property, unwanted and uninvited, looking for her son. She told them multiple times that he was not there and they needed to leave, but they refused.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman was driving home around 4 p.m. and there was a white Dodge pickup stopped in the middle of the road. She motioned for the driver to move out of the road. The pickup driver then turned around and followed her into the North Ridge subdivision. The white male driver, who smelled of alcohol, told her she was stupid and needed to learn how to drive.
A Katie Anna Drive Auburn woman said she was in the process of moving into an apartment. Someone entered through a window and stole her pots and pans, 10 pairs of tennis shoes, a box of DVD movies, two books of checks and two Tom Tom GPS units.
Tupelo Police Department
A George Avenue man said when he got home, the cap to his gas can was laying in the middle of the carport but the can was gone. He checked his security camera and saw a white male walk up the driveway, grab the gas can and walk toward a neighbor's house. When the man went back outside, he found the can between the two houses.
A Post Street man said overnight, someone broke into his girlfriend's unlocked car and stole about $50 cash from her purse. Security cameras showed a unknown male entering the car at 3:18 a.m.
Belk employees stopped a 19-year-old black female for shoplifting $380 worth of merchandise. The woman gave a fake birth date and claimed to not know her Social Security number at first. On the way to the jail, she told the police the truth. Her accomplice, who she refused to name, drove away in a newer dark blue Dodge Charger.
A Beechnut Street woman said she noticed things had been moved around in her carport and a tent had been moved to the side of the house. Another tent, a Stihl string trimmer and a welding helmet were stolen.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said a 19-year-old white male was seen at the front of the store concealing two hats, one in his shirt, the other stuffed in his pants. When he realized he was caught stealing the $21.99 worth of goods, he tried to run but employees blocked the door and detained him for police.
A woman said she was northbound on Lumpkin Avenue, stopped at a red light waiting to turn right onto Jackson Street. When the light turned green, she pulled out and was hit by a utility trailer behind pulled by a GMC pickup that ran the right. The impact turned the woman's car around and she rolled into the gas pumps at a convenience store.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said while she was at work, someone stole a $225 scanner. The report did not state where the scanner was left.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.