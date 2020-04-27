The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1950 Saltillo man said an unknown white male has been dumping garbage in his yard. The suspect driving a newer black Lincoln MKZ left a Lowe’s bag containing about 30 empty CO2 cartridges. He recently found several similar cartridges on County Road 461.
A County Road 277 Shannon woman said she and her husband got into an argument. He started cursing and verbally threatened her family. He has been violent in the past. She wanted to get her stuff and leave.
A County Road 901 Saltillo woman said her neighbors are always shooting guns, sometimes rapidly. She wanted to know if it was illegal.
A County Road 2446 Saltillo woman said two Hispanic men in a silver Cadillac CTS stopped in front of her house and opened her mailbox four times within a half-hour around 6 p.m. She had no clue who they are or what they are looking for.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said he was riding his four-wheeler down County Road 1766 a couple of minutes behind a female friend. When he arrived at the intersection with County Road 1399 around 7:30 p.m., she was laying ion the road bleeding from her head. Her four-wheeler was stopped off the road with no apparent damage. She had no idea what happened. When a deputy arrived, both were sitting on her front porch and appeared to have been drinking.
A County Road 931 Auburn man got home around 9 p.m. and saw two white males on his property. When spotted, the suspects left and went across the road to the red house. He said it is not the first time he has seen the men on his land.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said he was inside the house with two other men. He got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, who pulled out a black handgun and pointed it in his face around 10 p.m. The suspect then lowered the gun and fired two rounds. One hit the stove. The other hit the floor in front of the stove. Deputies recovered two .32-caliber shell casings. The victim admitted they had been drinking.
A Carr Vista halfway house employee said a new resident had some issues, became disruptive and started throwing things. He then tried to leave the home.
A County Road 1151 Plantersville man said he let his black feist out around 11:30 p.m. to take care of business. The neighbor's German shepherd ran into the yard and attacked his dog. He said this is the third time this has happened.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said he has been having problems with a neighbor for several days. He said the neighbor pulled up around 10:45 a.m. and chambered a round into his gun, waved it around and then leaned it against his truck. He was concerned because the neighbor threatened to shoot another man the night before. The neighbor said he had just returned from hunting and was unloading his weapon before taking his hunting gear inside the house.
A County Road 778 Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend showed up on his property and threatened to harm his dogs. He said the woman stayed at his homes a few times last week but has not returned since and no longer has any belongings at his residence. When he called 911, she left.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said around 3 a.m., someone in a white pickup started doing donuts in his driveway and front yard. During the incident, the vehicle knocked down his mailbox and left ruts in the yard. He said he was trying to find out who was responsible.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man heard several gunshots behind his residence in the area of County Road 1806 around 4 p.m. He thought it was kids and wanted them to stop for a bit. Deputies searched the area but found no one.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man arrived home around 9:30 p.m. and heard 50-80 gunshots. He said the noise was to the northeast and about 1,200 yards away from his camper.
Deputies responded to a County Road 659 Verona address around 12:45 a.m. and found a woman who said a man named Frank took her cell phone and smashed it in the road when she tried to leave the area. She said he threatened to shoot her in the back if she left. He had a pistol on him, but did not point it at her. The 52-year-old woman was unable or unwilling to provide an explanation for the events to the responding deputy.
A Mitchell Road woman woke up Sunday morning and discovered both her cars were missing. She later learned that the apartment complex had her 2015 Nissan Altima and 2019 Kia Optima towed because she did not have a parking sticker on either.
A Drive 2452 Guntown man said his neighbor's Great Danes come onto his property barking at his wife, who is scared of the large dogs. He said he tried to talk to the owner to no avail. The man said the dogs keep getting more and more aggressive.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance, who had been told she was not welcome at the woman's house, showed up with a third woman, saying she wanted to talk. The suspect got in the woman's face. Feeling threatened, the woman hit the woman several times. She said the suspect then left, taking the woman's Samsung Android cellphone with her.
A Blue Springs woman said she was driving to work in the Baldwyn industrial park around 6:30 p.m. She was on Tab Way when the sun blinded her and she ran into the barricade arm at APMM.
A Booneville man said he was at an unknown County Road 931 Auburn house when the homeowner told him to leave around 8 p.m. Sunday. He left and walked next door to get a ride home. The neighboring homeowner also told him to leave. As he started walking down the road, the second homeowner fired a shot in the air.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 23.
