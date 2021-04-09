Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Heather Hacker, 39, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Ronald Presley, 45, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Judd Wade, 49, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Birmingham Ridge woman said she had her doors open for ventilation while painting interior walls. Two of her neighbors' dogs wandered in the house and started attacking her dogs. Her husband ran the dogs out. He fired a shot from a .22-caliber rifle to scare the dogs, but it had little effect,
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said Belk contacted her that someone had been added as a user on his Belk card. He said he did not authorize any new user and was disputing the $548 ion charges. He was later contacted by Capital One that someone was trying to obtain a credit card in his name.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said her mother broke the screen on her cell phone. While trying to retrieve information from the phone, she accidentally dialed 911. The damage to the phone prevented them from talking. Deputies responded and everything was in order.
A County Road 397 man said his son went outside to his car and a neighbor's German Shepherd bit him on the right calf. They confronted the neighbor, but she showed no concern about the matter. He has had issues with the dog on a regular basis.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 8.
