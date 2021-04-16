Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Jamie Mills, 47, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, failure to register as a sex offender.
Tabitha Cantrell, 46, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Jacqueline Robinson, 23, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Norwood, 18, no address given, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a stolen firearm, no insurance, speeding.
Candice Cayson, 45, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property.
Nikki Hendrix, 34, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of an auto, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said around 10:30 p.m. some four-wheelers pulled into his driveway. When he walked outside, they all drove away real fast. He said a gray Dodge truck did the same thing a few days earlier. He feared people might be breaking into homes again.
A Tupelo woman went out of town and left her shihtzu dog with her sister at the Mitchell Road apartment complex. When she returned, the sister had been evicted and the dog could not be located. Someone told her the dog was carried to the animal shelter.
A Ridge Farm Drive Saltillo man got a letter from Wells Fargo saying he opened a credit card account with them. He said he does not have any credit cards and someone must have stolen his identity.
A 47-year-old County Road 1113 Plantersville man said he got a text from someone posing as Mark Zuckerburg saying he had won a large sum of money from Facebook. He sent the person $6,000 to receive his winnings. The suspect said the money was supposed to be delivered April 14 but it was seized by “Lee County authorities.” He was told the money would be deposited in the Wood Forest Bank at the North Gloster Walmart.
A County Road 520 Shannon woman said someone stole her bank account information and used her debit card to purchase and iPad online from Sam’s. Her email was flooded with thousands of emails, hiding the transaction. She had the bank freeze her account and cancelled the order with Sam’s.
A County Road 506 Shannon said someone stole several items that belonged to her father, who recently passed. The items include a Ruger Mark II .22-caliber p[pistol, assorted jewelry and Civil War artifacts. She learned that a male acquaintance took the items and pawned them in Tupelo.
A County Road 736 Plantersville man said a male acquaintance has been harassing him by riding past his place of employment. The suspect has also been dropping fleas and metal shavings on him by drone,
A County Road 1754 Saltillo woman is going through a divorce. Her husband said if he found a man at his house he was going back to prison. He never made a direct threat to her. He told her not to get law enforcement involved or he would call the IRS and get her in trouble.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman got a letter from the IRS saying she owed $8,167 in taxes for taxable wages at two Arizona businesses. She said she worked for an IHOP in Arizona 10 years ago. She thinks someone has stolen her identity.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance has been threatening to physically harm her after he learned the woman told his girlfriend he might be cheating on her.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man was alerted by his security system and saw on his phone that a white couple was inside his house. The back door was unlocked. He called 911 and got deputies to go check on the house. The suspects were gone and nothing appeared to be stolen.
An East garrison Street man said someone stole a Taurus 9mm pistol from his house. He said the gun was inside a suitcase in his bedroom and was secured with a cable lock. He kept the keys to the lock with the gun. He thinks a former roommate who recently moved back to Louisville took the gun.
An employee at an assisted living facility in Plantersville got a call about 1:30 a.m. from an unknown man who said, “I know what you’re doing and I know what color car you drive.” When she and coworkers looked out the window, a car on Old Planters Road flashed its headlight bright and then back to dim.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 15.
