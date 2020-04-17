The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Saltillo woman said she went to her boyfriend's County Road 1900 Saltillo house to get her things since they were breaking up. They got into a verbal altercation and he would not let her into the house. He was about to leave when a deputy arrived. He then let her in the house to get her belongings and leave.
A Koninchush Trail Tupelo man went to his bedroom to get his rifle for a shooting competition and the weapon was not there. Along with the Ruger PC 9mm rifle, five loaded magazines and a black nylon case were missing.
A Lake Point Drive Saltillo man said a white male with blond hair has been trespassing on his property. He said he has noticed the unknown suspect on trail cameras he installed on his property.
A Drive 1393 Mooreville woman got home from a short errand and noticed the back door open and the door and jamb were damaged. Someone entered the house and stole two handguns, a rifle and two shotguns. She said she and her husband are separated and he might be responsible.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said a male acquaintance, whose last name he is not sure of, took his 2006 Ford Fusion about six weeks ago and has not returned it. He said he waited until he found the title before calling the sheriff's office.
A man said he was driving up County Road 855 Saltillo when a friend flagged him down. While he was talking to the friend, a male suspect walked up behind the friend and started hitting him in the head with his fist. When the man got out of his vehicle to help his friend, he forgot to put it in park. The truck rolled down the road, ran into a yard and hit a mobile home. The suspect then left in a gold Chevy Tahoe.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he was inside his residence around 4:30 p.m. when he felt the mobile home suddenly move. He went outside and noticed a blue Ford pickup had crashed into his house. He said he did not see the crash or what led up to it. He only felt the impact.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said his female neighbor has been playing rap music so loud he can't hear his television "over the noise." The man was intoxicated when the deputy took the report at 5:30 p.m.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his brother-in-law keeps a motorcycle at his house under a tarp. When he got home today, the tarp looked different. When he checked, the 2002 Yamaha YZR was not there. He believes a 26-year-old male who has been staying there or hanging around the residence stole the motorcycle.
A 57-year-old County Road 1016 Plantersville woman gave a homeless man a ride to her house and fed him dinner. After he took a shower, she told him it was time to leave, but he refused. She called 911. When deputies pulled up at the house, the suspect took off running.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 14.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.