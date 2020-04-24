The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said his dog was barking around 6:30 a.m. and he was worried someone was prowling around his house. A deputy checked and found no one.
A Shannon man said he and his girlfriend stopped at a Highway 245 store around 7:45 a.m. to put air in a tire. While he was out of the car, she drove away in his 2016 Nissan Versa. The deputy called the woman, who said they were arguing, so she drove the car back to her house to avoid more arguing. The officer drove the man to her house to get the car.
An anonymous caller said there were several dogs chained in a yard with no shelter at a County Road 1023 Plantersville house. Only one dog had a house, but all five had food and water bowls. The dogs appeared to be healthy. No one was home when the deputy arrived.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman was sitting on her front porch at 5:30 p.m. and saw a small, compact four-door red car slow down, hit her mailbox and knock it into the ditch. The car didn't stop and continued down the road, toward County Road 931.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said around a dozen cows came onto his property and he wanted them gone. Before the deputy arrived, the female cow and about 10 young cows left heading east. They took a trail into the woods and the deputy never saw them. The owner was contacted and said he would make sure they were back in their pasture.
Deputies were notified that a man wanted on a felony warrant from Louisiana could be found at a County Road 203 Tupelo residence. After verifying the warrant with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested the 59-year-old Sumrall man on the aggravated crimes against nature warrant.
A Maize Trail Lake Piomingo man said overnight, someone stole his white 2005 Ford Ranger. There was broken glass left on the driver's side of the truck. The man said the truck was stolen about two years ago and damaged, so that the ignition does not require a key to start.
A State Park Road man said when he got home, he noticed some tires on his front porch had been moved. When he checked, the Stihl chain saw behind the tires had been stolen. When he checked his security system, he saw an unknown white male in a camo jacket and red shirt take two car batteries and the chain saw.
A Parkside Cove Saltillo woman said she was walking her child and their small dog in the Northridge subdivision when a German Shepherd attacked and injured her dog. The dog is at the vet getting medical attention. The woman said she would try to find out who owns the German Shepherd.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said he has an ongoing dispute with a male suspect over money and labor. The suspect's father drove past the house and the men spoke to each other. The man left the house for about 20 minutes around 8:30 p.m. When he returned, a bucket that had been inside his house was on the front porch. A neighbor said they saw the suspect's father's truck pull up while the man was away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 23.
