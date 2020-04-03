The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said she reached under her house to break up a cat fight and was attacked by her neighbor's cat. She said she injured her shoulder in the altercation.
A Dumas man said a white male came out of his Highway 370 Baldwyn field with a dead turkey in his hand. The suspect did not have permission to be hunting on his property. The suspect had a high-end camouflage shotgun and drove a tan Chevy 2500 pickup.
A Drive 1312 Mooreville woman said she was gone from her residence for two days and found all of her possessions outside in a burn pile. She admitted she was served with an eviction notice on March 13. The landlord said the woman was never an actual tenant, her name was not on the lease and he had no knowledge that she was living there. She only lived with the tenant who has passed away.
A King Road Belden woman said a 59-year-old man shot her dog "for no apparent reason." She said she and the man were arguing when the man shot the dog. She said he then threatened to shoot her. The man said they were arguing and the dog charged him in an aggressive manner, so he shot it in self-defense.
A County Road 599 Saltillo woman said a man came by to pick up some old televisions. The man drove behind the barn and started to get stuck. She yelled at him to stop, but he "punched the gas and went deeper into the yard." The truck is now stuck all the way up to the axles and she wants him to pay to have the ruts fixed.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man called 911 to have deputies remove his wife from their home. They are going through a divorce but still married. Deputies explained that she has a legal right to be at the home and they could not force her to leave.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said two males were riding four-wheelers near her house. They stopped at a house next door and started yelling at each other.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said a man who lives on their property was intoxicated and punched her husband in the face unprovoked. She wanted him removed from the property. Deputies arrested the suspect for disorderly conduct.
Tupelo Police Department
Police were called to Lockridge Street around 3:30 a.m. for a male suspect who had wrecked into multiple vehicles. Police found the suspect walking away. He was incoherent and said he was not involved and had not wrecked a vehicle. The 29-year-old black male eventually admitted being the driver of the 2013 Ford Focus owned by a Memphis woman that hit several cars — knocking one across the sidewalk — before the right front tire was ripped from the vehicle. The report said he hit a Kia Sorento, a Cadillac CTS, a Mazda 6 and a Nissan Altima, and damaged a city storm drain grate. During a search, the officer found methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax on him. He was charged with driving under the influence, no license, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident.
A man said while he was inside the Lowe's on North Gloster, someone hit his 2018 Chevy Equinox, leaving scratches down the passenger side.
A woman told police that she had gone through a car wash at night on West Main Street about 10 days earlier. It was only later that she noticed the Buick Verano had scratches on the hood and tops of the doors. She took the car to a local body shop and they told her they had looked at several cars damaged by the same car wash. She called the car wash and was told to get a police report before coming to speak with the manager.
