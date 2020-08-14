The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville woman said her 19-year-old son threatened to hurt her husband. He said he would show up with a gun and hurt him if he is not allowed inside to take what he wants from the residence.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her county-issued garbage can was missing.
A County Road 1303 Saltillo man said a mixed breed dog showed up on his property this morning. It had ticks and sores and he wanted it removed. The deputy explained the county does not have a stray dog ordinance.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said two younger white males were trespassing on her property and acting suspicious. The suspects left before deputies arrived.
A Rayburn Foods Shannon supervisor said a former employee came onto the property without permission and assaulted a current employee. The victim did not want to press charges for assault.
A Lynn Haven, Florida woman said she was driving home after vacationing in Colorado. When she stopped for gas in Lee County, she noticed her license plate was missing. She needed to file a report to get a replacement.
A County Road 754 Tupelo woman heard someone rattling the door knob loudly around 5 p.m. and thought it was her husband. She went and unlocked the door, but there was no one there.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her boyfriend has been harassing her for a while. He shows up and revs his engine, disturbing the neighbors as well. His mother showed up and caused a disturbance. Deputies made the mother leave the scene.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said his wife's 23-year-old daughter was at his house and threatened to burn down his house, hit him in the head with a brick and steal his truck.
A County Road 684 Tupelo man said he was in his yard about to get his children out of the truck when he was attacked by two pit bull dogs. He fought off the dogs but suffered injuries to his hands, arms and legs. The dogs ran back home to a neighbor's house.
A 60-year-old County Road 659 Shannon woman said the neighbors across the street were playing loud music at 11:30 p.m., keeping her and her mother from sleeping.
A West Garrison Street woman said the father of her unborn child showed up asking for gas money, so she gave him her bank card. He was only supposed to get $60 in gas. He has not brought the card back and has used it for several transactions across Tupelo.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 13.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.