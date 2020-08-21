The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A tech company manager said he had a crew gathering coordinates along County Road 1353 Saltillo. A white male who lives in the area drove up, pointed a gun at them and demanded to know what they were doing. The man returned 30 minutes later and apologized.
A County Road 736 Plantersville woman said her neighbor’s two dogs keep coming on her property and harassing her dog. She said her dog is inside a fenced area but becomes excited and upset by the other dogs.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo woman said someone stole a kayak, a pressure washer and a push mower from her house. She is going through a divorce and is 98 percent certain that her husband took the items.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman stopped at a Highway 6 store to get a case of beer. The clerk said the charge would not go through on her debit card. She left the beer and went to her car. When she checked her account, she saw where she had just been charged $20.32 by the store. She went back inside. The clerk insisted the charge did not go through and he could not give her a refund.
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man said he got into an argument with his girlfriend and he wanted her to leave. He was told that since she lives there, he would have to go through the eviction process.
A 63-year-old Highway 178 Skyline man said he allowed his 54-year-old former girlfriend to stay with him the past week. She was supposed to have been gone by tonight but she let herself in with the key he gave her. She told deputies she was just trying to get her belongings to leave. The man agreed to that.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville woman said a gold or tan Nissan car stopped in front of her house for several minutes. When another car came down the road, the car pulled in between residences for a moment, then left. She was involved in a road rage incident the day before in Mooreville and the male suspect followed her home. She said it might also be the neighbors going through a divorce spying on each other.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 20.
