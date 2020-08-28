The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Reynard Drive man reported a lost rifle that was outside his home. The man left his residence for a doctor’s appointment in town, but said when he came back to look for the rifle, he was unable to locate it. He could not give a model or serial number, but did give the previous owner’s name.
An employee for a Tennessee-based rental company was trying to repo a building on a Road 821 property where the property owners were not being cooperative. The owners set up a barricade so he could not take the property. The employee was informed he needed a court order from and signed by a Lee County justice court judge if he wanted assistance taking the building.
A CR 830 man reported that his wife received a phone scam call from an unknown number called and stated that due to a criminal investigation out of Texas, she would be losing her social security benefits. The caller knew the last four digits of her social security card and had her confirm it. However, when the husband got on the phone to talk to the caller, they hung up.
A CR 506 man reported a suspicious incident when he received a box of dog food from Gulfport from an unknown person. The man does not have a dog.
A CR 1057 man reported stray puppies in the field next to his property. He estimates there are at least four German Shepherd mix puppies, three of which followed him to his property, who are approximately seven to nine weeks old. The man previously tried to turn the puppies in to the Humane Society and was told to call the sheriff’s department. The responding officer suggested calling an animal rescue group to assist.
A Road 811 woman wanted to turn in a smartphone with a clear case that she found in her yard Tuesday. The woman originally made a social media post saying she found the cell phone and made contact with a woman who claimed it was her grandson’s phone that he lost while skateboarding and doing tricks. The woman stated something was not right about the situation because where she had phone the phone in her yard, there would be no possible way to skateboard.
A Drive 1337 woman reported seeing suspicious car activity late at night on several different occasions. She stated she believes drug dealing is occurring due to the vehicles stopping on her road after 10:30 p.m and going to a shed belonging to a neighbor.
A Van Buren woman reported a stolen vehicle after meeting with a random guy she met on Facebook at a CR 1009 residence. She was not planning on exiting her vehicle, but she had to use the restroom and went inside the residence for approximately 10 minutes to do so. When she returned, her vehicle was gone.
A Mitchell apartment resident reported several people drinking and being loud in the parking lot of her apartment. They have also been knocking on her door and disturbing her.
A CR 192 man stated he stopped at a Nettleton gas station to buy a drink when a man with whom he has a long history of issues with arrived. The other man threatened him by stating he wanted to fight him outside to end their problems. The man stated he felt threatened and left the gas station.
A New Albany woman reported her car was stolen from her place of employment at a CR 811 assisted living facility. She discovered her car, a blue 2010 Ford Focus, was missing from the parking lot when she finished her shift. She stated she didn’t leave her keys in the car and had several thousands of dollars worth of clothes in the back of her car. After, 911 was contacted and there were no reports of tows from that address.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Street used car dealership employee reported an accident when a vehicle hit one of the dealership’s parked cards. The suspect was found in a green Jeep Commander in a nearby store. She explained that she was trying to back out of the car lot to leave and accidentally hit one of the dealership's parked cars. The vehicle she hit was a grey 2012 Toyota Camry. She did not have insurance at time of report, but the dealership employee provided proof of insurance.
A woman on Main Street reported an incident the previous night. She did not realize she hit anything due to her having a large trailer hitch on the back of her truck, but said the other party contacted her this morning and a claim has been filed with insurance.
A Debro Street homeowner called police after a man refused to leave. The homeowner said he allowed the man inside to rest, but said the man threatened him when he was advised to leave. The officer advised the man to leave, but the man then would not leave the frog porch. The man then walked next door, sat on the front porch and knocked on the door, stating he knew who lived there. A woman arrived on scene and stated her mother called saying someone was on her front porch, knocking on the door. The man was again instructed to leave, but he refused. He was handcuffed, searched and transported to LSO, where he was refused by jail staff. The man asked for medics due to his back hurting. Medics were called. He was cited for disorderly conduct and left with medics.
An officer reported finding a cash box in bushes near two East Main Street businesses. The box owners’ name was found on the box, alongside a jewelry cross beside it. The inside contained miscellaneous paper, drawings, and a birth certificate. The items are now in the property locker room of TPD.
A McCullough Boulevard woman reported a credit card and Air Pods were taken from her car overnight. Her vehicle was left unlocked. The woman stated the approximate value of the AirPods of about $300. A separate apartment resident later reported noticing someone went through her console and door pockets the previous night as well. She had left the doors unlocked. Nothing was missing.
A Barley Court woman reported her ex has been sending harassing calls, text messages and showing up to her residence for a number of weeks after the two separated. The man has been banned from the property, and while he is blocked on the woman’s social media and phone, the ex continues calling and harassing her relatives and appearing at the residence.
A man reported losing his wallet while on his motorcycle in downtown Tupelo at around 11 a.m. The wallet contained personal items.
A Bentley Avenue man turned in a cell phone he found near his trash can two days prior. He called a number to find the owner, and the woman who answered stated the phone belonged to her mother who was currently in the Lee County Jail. He attempted to take the phone to the jail but was told to turn it into Tupelo PD.
A McCullough Boulevard bank employee reported a customer damaged a brick column while driving through the drive-thru. The driver pulled around and parked outside of the business. He explained that as he went to pull through the drive-thru banking line, he had to swing wide to keep from hitting another vehicle beside. When he tried to pull through the drive-thru, the fender on a trailer he was pulling struck the brick column and caused damage.
A Rowan Oak Drive man reported a threat after getting into a social media argument with another man over a political post. The man doesn’t know the other man but said he told him that “he may come pay you a visit boy,” suggesting the two of them fight. The man filed a report in case the man actually showed up to his residence.
A North Gloster Wal-Mart loss prevention officer (LPO) stated a man shoplifted some paint markers valued at $11.21. Another male who was with him named Joshua Holcomb left before an TPD officer arrived. The shoplifted was issued a PAR, with Wal-Mart signing the affidavit for shoplifting and a separate affidavit signed for trespassing for the other suspect.
A North Veterans Road business employee reported a woman wearing a grey Johnny Cash tee shirt came into the store and stole several items of various merchandise including food, spray paint, cough drops, toothpaste, clothes, mop cleaner, carpet cleaner, two baskets, and three packs of Newport cigarettes. The employee stated when the woman approached the counter, she realized she didn’t have her ID and had her fiancé bring her his license and a different card to complete the purchase. The man then took the basket of items outside. The woman’s card was again denied, and she went outside to retrieve another card. The employee then noted the male was loading items into a grey PT cruiser style vehicle, and she told the couple they shouldn’t load items into their car without paying. As the woman went outside to get another card, she and the male entered the car and left the scene. The amount of items totaled $374.87. Later, contact was made to the employee regarding a found Visa Card belonging to the named suspect, which was taken into evidence.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman reported malicious mischief after a teenager threw an egg at her carport. The woman said she had previously told the teen to leave her property for looking in her windows and believe the teen egged her home in retaliation.
A North Gloster Street woman reported a stolen firearm after someone rummaged through her husband’s truck last night. A serial number and description was provided to officers.
