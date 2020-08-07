The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1498 Auburn woman said her Facebook account has been hacked and she has been getting unwanted messages from out of country numbers. She was advised to contact Facebook.
A woman who rents a room in a Big Dipper Trail Lake Piomingo house noticed the front door was ajar and a closet door in the master bedroom was open. She said the homeowner lives in Ohio and it was not her. She said another woman also rents a room in the house and she frequently has different men visit her. She looked around and nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said five mixed breed puppies showed up at his house about two weeks ago and he has been feeding them. He wanted the county to pick them up as strays. The deputy told him the county does not have a stray ordinance and in the eye of the law, the puppies were his. He was told to call the humane society.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said there are three vicious dogs in the area. The dogs killed at least one dog two days ago. They are now coming onto the property and preventing family members from entering or leaving. She doesn't know who they belong to but is scared they will eventually attack someone.
A Nettleton woman said she went to do some work at her County Road 1463 property and noticed a strange car in the driveway. She had not given anyone permission to park there. The 2005 Chevy Malibu did not have a tag but had not been reported stolen.
Tupelo Police Department
A Moore Avenue woman said her son has a drug problem and stays with her at times. He started making threats, saying he would kill the whole family.
An employee of the Cross Creek Drive Goodwill Store said while she was off yesterday, a female acquaintance came in the store carrying a sledgehammer looking for the woman. Today, the suspect showed up with a tire iron in hand looking for the woman. The woman said she has been receiving unwanted texts from the suspect.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said the occupant of a neighboring apartment was playing loud music from his car. She said he does it every day after 5 p.m. after the apartment management leaves and it is a nuisance. At times, it will rattle her windows. She has talked to the manager, who said to file a police report.
Officers were called to South Eason Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. near Huddle House for a suspicious white male wearing a black hoodie and a black mask. Police arrived and told the man to take his hands out of his pockets for officer safety. Instead, the man ran away, heading into a nearby field. He refused multiple orders to stop. Officers had to take him to the ground in order to subdue and handcuff him. The suspect was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A Barley Court woman said the man in the apartment above her has been harassing her. She has had issues with him since March. He has pointed a firearm in her direction and was sending messages to her via Snapchat, until she deleted him. She said he created multiple fake Facebook pages in order to stalk her. She said his name is not on the lease, but he continues to live there.
A Barley Court woman said her upstairs neighbor makes unnecessary noise late at night, keeping her from sleeping. She said the residence rules say folks should keep it down after 10 p.m. The neighbors' kids are up late at night making noise and talking loud. She complained to the neighbor, but it turned into a verbal altercation. She has talked to management but got no resolution.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.