The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An unemployed 30-year-old Amory resident said a random white male she met named Shane borrowed her 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo. He later picked her up and went riding. The car ran out of gas on County Road 1533 Nettleton around 3:30 a.m. He left walking, saying he was going to get gas. Three hours later, he had not returned and she noticed that her Walmart card, vape pen and cell phone were missing.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton woman found a white Chevy Monte Carlo blocking her driveway this morning. The female driver showed up and worked out a deal with a wrecker service.
A woman said while she was at work at a factory in the Tupelo-Lee Industrial Park South, someone stole $40 from her locked car on July 22. On Aug. 1, another $200 was stolen. She said the train blocks the security camera view of the parking lot.
A woman said two people cut the lock off the camper she and her husband were living on on County Road 1463 Nettleton. The thieves stole a DVD player, 30 DVDs and a car stereo system.
A Devil's Backbone Saltillo man said he heard gunshots close to his house around 7 p.m. He could not determine which direction the sound came from, but wanted it documented.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Walmart employee said a man tried to leave the store without paying for a bottle of laundry detergent. The 56-year-old man was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A woman said while she was at the Tupelo Buffalo Park, someone broke out the passenger window of her Dodge minivan and stole her purse, which contained her $800 cell phone, a $300 Kindle and her Social Security card. The vehicle was parked outside the view of the park's security cameras.
Police responded to a motel on Spicer Driver for an intoxicated white female in the parking lot around noon. The officer found the woman passed out in the driver's seat sideways, with her feet out the open door. She could not stay awake long enough to answer the officers questions. The 45-year-old woman refused to cooperate with police or medics. She was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the jail, where she passed out in the restraining chair.
A woman at a North Industrial Road furniture plant said she has been having problems with a coworker for about a week. Returning from lunch, she had to walk in front of the suspect and a group of people. The suspect tried to egg her into a fight. When she refused, the suspect threw a cup of Coke in her face. The suspect had to be physically restrained.
West Main Kroger employees watched a black man try to conceal a family pack of steaks and leave without paying for the $50 in meat. When confronted, he became "extremely loud and irate." When they called 911, the man ran out the door, heading toward Jefferson Street.
A South Gloster restaurant reported a drunk homeless man came inside around 6 p.m. When asked to leave, he caused a scene before leaving. Officers found him under a nearby bridge. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.